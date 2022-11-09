WNBA star Brittney Griner being transferred to Russian penal colony

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who has been detained in Russia since February, is being moved to a Russian penal colony — a type of prison facility known for its brutal living conditions — her legal team said Wednesday.
“We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination,” her attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said in a statement. “In accordance with the standard Russian procedure the attorneys, as well as the U.S. Embassy, should be notified upon her arrival at her destination.”
Russia has one of the highest rates of incarceration in Europe, with almost 520,000 inmates held in prisons throughout the country, according to the Associated Press. Most of its facilities are known as penal colonies because inmates are required to carry out labor during their sentences.
The camps share many similarities with the gulags or forced-labor camps used during the Soviet Union, and media investigations have highlighted alleged abuses against prisoners in penal colonies.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who was jailed after recovering from a poisoning attack, described the notorious Penal Colony No. 2, where he was initially sent, as “our friendly concentration camp.” He accused guards of denying him proper medical care or the chance to sleep and described dehumanizing surveillance.
The White House condemned the decision to move Griner into a penal colony, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying that “every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a minute too long.”
“As the Administration continues to work tirelessly to secure her release, the President has directed the Administration to prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony,” she said in a statement.
Jean-Pierre added that the U.S. government had made “a significant offer to resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detentions of American citizens,” as Washington seeks to negotiate a diplomatic solution to free Griner and Paul Whelan, an American former security consultant serving a 16-year sentence in Russia.
But Russia blamed Washington on Tuesday for the lack of progress, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying: “We have not seen any desire from the United States to resolve the specific problems of people.”
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russia apparently intends to raise at the U.N. Security Council its unfounded accusation that Ukraine is planning to use a “dirty bomb.” The United States and other Western powers have dismissed Russia’s claim as “transparently false.” Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.