Protester hurls eggs at King Charles III, decrying slavery

LONDON — King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, were visiting the city of York on Wednesday when a protester hurled at least three eggs at them while shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves.” Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight He missed his target and was quickly detained by the police, while the crowd booed and chanted “God Save the King.”

Charles seemed unfazed by the commotion — although he appeared to glance at the eggs splattered on the pavement — and continued to chat with city leaders as he strolled along the street. He and Camilla were in the northern city to unveil a statue of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

This isn’t the first time that the new king, who has been in the job for just two months, has faced protests.

In the days following the queen’s death, several people were arrested for staging protests. One woman was arrested in Edinburgh, Scotland, where the queen was lying at rest, for holding a sign with an expletive and the words “abolish the monarchy.” Another was arrested for shouting “who elected him” as a document formally proclaiming Charles as king was read aloud in Oxford, England. The response by the police sparked a debate about freedom of speech in the United Kingdom.

The royals generally receive a warm reception when they go on walkabouts or travel abroad. But this is also not the first royal egg tossing incident — though you have to look pretty far back to find one for Charles’s predecessor.

During the queen’s 1986 royal tour of New Zealand, she was hit with an egg thrown by a woman protesting Britain’s treaty with the Maori tribes. The queen was in an open car and the egg hit her pink coat.

Wednesday’s egg-throwing incident comes on the same day that the fifth series of “The Crown” drops on Netflix. The timing is awkward for Charles, who is in the very early days of his kingship. This series focuses on the 1990s, which revisits the disintegration of his marriage to Princess Diana and some of the most painful chapters in his life.

