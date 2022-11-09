What to know about Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson city

Russia on Wednesday ordered its troops to withdraw from the city of Kherson — a place of strategic and political significance that Moscow seized in the war’s early days.
The retreat is a military setback, and a symbolic one, but it remains unclear how it will affect Moscow’s aims.
What is happening in Kherson?
In a televised appearance Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu — dressed in fatigues and seated beside Col. Sergei Surovikin, the head of Russia’s armed forces in Ukraine — ordered Russian troops to withdraw to the east bank of the Dnieper River. The move would “save the lives of our military and combat capability,” he said.
The apparent fallback follows weeks of costly Ukrainian advances in the south. It also comes on the heels of Russia’s swift and bruising loss of territory in the northeastern Kharkiv region in September.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has faced mounting criticism over his handling of the war, and has launched a crackdown on dissent. The response Wednesday among some of his key allies and supporters was mixed.
Putin ally Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the oligarch who leads the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which is fighting in Ukraine, said Putin’s call it was “not easy,” but the right decision, in comments to state-owned Russian news outlet RIA Novosti. Prominent Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov, meanwhile, called the retreat “a black page.”
The fallback was not entirely unexpected: Russia had hinted in recent weeks that it might withdraw, and had urged residents to leave. Colin Kahl, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters in an online discussion Tuesday evening that the United States had seen indicators of impending retreat.
Ukrainians cheered the victory, but the announcement was also met with initial skepticism by some Ukrainian officials and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who cautioned against reliance on Russia’s word.
A U.S. military official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, told The Washington Post that “as far as we can tell,” it appears Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson is underway.
Why is Kherson city important for Russia?
Kherson sits on the west bank of the Dnieper River. The region is north of the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. Russian troops poured in from Crimea in February and captured the city just days after the invasion began.
The Kherson region has since served as a key bridge between the peninsula and mainland Ukraine. This connection has allowed for movement of troops and military equipment. Kherson has a soviet-era canal that provides Crimea with water: In the spring, Russia turned it back on after Kyiv blocked it in 2014, when Russian-backed separatists seized territories in eastern Ukraine.
What could happen next?
It remains unclear if Russian forces have completely withdrawn from the city, and what parts of the Kherson region remain in Russian control. Ukrainian officials said their forces could be days away from entering the city.
“It is encouraging to see how the brave Ukrainian forces are able to liberate more Ukrainian territory. … But of course the support they receive from the United Kingdom, from NATO allies and partners is also essential,” Stoltenberg told reporters Wednesday after a meeting in London with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
The loss of Kherson city could induce Putin to escalate the deadly bombardment of Ukrainian cities and energy facilities ahead of winter, which has killed hundreds of civilians and destroyed key water and energy infrastructure.
“This war is likely to continue for the foreseeable future,” said Seth Jones, head of the international security program at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies. “I don’t see any daylight between what the Russians’ long-term objectives are in Ukraine, and Ukraine’s desire to keep all of the territories they’ve lost [since] 2014.”
“The Russians take a very long-term approach to this,” he said.
Karen DeYoung, Robyn Dixon, Mary Ilyushina, Dan Lamothe and Liz Sly contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russia ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the southern city of Kherson and its immediate surroundings today, redeploying its forces to the east bank of the Dnieper River, in what appeared to amount to another major setback for President Vladimir Putin.
