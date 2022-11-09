Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky backs extending Black Sea grain deal; millions without electricity in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope for extending an international agreement that allows Kyiv to export grain amid Moscow’s invasion during a meeting with a senior U.S. diplomat on Tuesday, according to his office. The deal — which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July — had allowed Ukraine to resume grain exports from three of its Black Sea ports that were discontinued because of Russia’s blockade. The deal expires on Nov. 19. It would require the Kremlin’s buy-in for it to continue.
In a separate statement, Ukraine’s leader accused Russia of seeking to use the coming winter as a weapon, by destroying his country’s energy facilities. “We clearly understand: Turning winter into a weapon is the plan of a terrorist state against our state,” he said.
4. From our correspondents
Salty, yellow water disgusts residents and breaks pipes in war-torn Mykolaiv: After a suspected Russian strike in mid-April destroyed pipes leading into Mykolaiv, Ukraine, city officials made a devil’s bargain. They began pumping water in from a brackish local river called the Southern Buh.
Six months later, the bill is coming due as the salty water corrodes steel pipes and destroys residential boilers, just ahead of the hard Ukrainian winter, Michael E. Miller and Anastacia Galouchka report. “We understood this water was of a really bad quality, but we had no choice,” said Boris Dudenko, head of the city’s water company. “It was pipelines versus people.”
