Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky backs extending Black Sea grain deal; millions without electricity in Ukraine

By
and 
 
November 9, 2022 at 3:31 a.m. EST
A Ukrainian soldier fires at Russian positions outside Bakhmut on Tuesday.
A Ukrainian soldier fires at Russian positions outside Bakhmut on Tuesday. (AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope for extending an international agreement that allows Kyiv to export grain amid Moscow’s invasion during a meeting with a senior U.S. diplomat on Tuesday, according to his office. The deal — which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July — had allowed Ukraine to resume grain exports from three of its Black Sea ports that were discontinued because of Russia’s blockade. The deal expires on Nov. 19. It would require the Kremlin’s buy-in for it to continue.

In a separate statement, Ukraine’s leader accused Russia of seeking to use the coming winter as a weapon, by destroying his country’s energy facilities. “We clearly understand: Turning winter into a weapon is the plan of a terrorist state against our state,” he said.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • U.S. and Russian officials responsible for ensuring compliance with the treaty that governs each nation’s deployment of nuclear weapons will resume meeting “in the near future,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday after tensions over Ukraine halted such talks for over a year. The meetings are intended to facilitate the inspection of nuclear sites in each country. Moscow said in August that it was suspending its cooperation, citing travel restrictions imposed by the United States and other Western nations in response to the invasion.
  • The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations announced an additional $25 million from USAID to support vulnerable people in Ukraine during the winter. Speaking during a visit to Kyiv, Linda Thomas-Greenfield reiterated U.S. support for the Black Sea grain deal, which expires this month. “We know that Ukraine has long been a breadbasket for much of the developing world. But Russia’s invasion turned Ukraine’s rolling wheat fields into battlefields,” she said at a news conference.
  • About 4 million people in Ukraine, including in Kyiv, were without electricity on Tuesday evening because of “stabilization” efforts after Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, Zelensky said. But Ukraine is well prepared to meet the coming winter, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said. The winter will be difficult, but the country is preparing for any scenario, he said. There is also no reason for residents not living near the front lines to evacuate, he said, according to Reuters.
  • Brittney Griner, the WNBA star convicted of drug charges in Russia, is being transferred to a Russian penal colony, earlier than U.S. diplomats had expected, her lawyers said Wednesday. She left her detention center near Moscow on Friday, they said, adding that the U.S. Embassy should be notified upon her arrival at the colony. Russia is refusing a “significant offer” from the United States to “resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detention” of Griner and Paul Whelan, a former Marine also imprisoned in Russia, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Wednesday.

2. Battleground updates

  • Zelensky said that “brutal battles” are taking place across the front lines, including in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, where he said the situation “is especially difficult.” Russian forces, he said, have suffered “large-scale losses” in the region but remain in control of a significant amount of territory.
  • Britain is sending a package of winter kits to Ukraine’s military as temperatures drop, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said early Wednesday. The government is sending 12,000 sleeping kits, 150 heated tents and 25,000 sets of clothing designed for extremely cold weather by mid-December, according to a statement.
  • The United States delivered two surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine, Pentagon press secretary Patrick Ryder said Tuesday. “These systems will contribute to Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and will help protect the Ukrainian people against Russian aerial attacks to include those conducted by unmanned, aerial vehicles or cruise missiles,” Ryder said.
  • A U.S. citizen was killed fighting in eastern Ukraine, a spokesman from his unit, the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine, told The Washington Post on Tuesday. Timothy Griffin was killed “during counteroffensive operations,” Mamuka Mamulashvili said. A State Department spokesperson confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine but did not identify the individual.

3. Global impact

  • U.S. voters on Tuesday were split in their views about U.S. aid for Ukraine, according to polling from AP VoteCast. About 3 in 10 voters said the United States should take a more active role in aiding Ukraine, while roughly the same share said the country should scale back its support. About 4 in 10 said the current level of American support for Ukraine is about right.
  • Sunak will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in London on Wednesday “to discuss the future of security and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area,” according to a statement from Sunak’s office. “As the war in Ukraine continues to rage, we must not take peace at home for granted,” Sunak said, adding that they will discuss ongoing support for Ukrainian forces.
  • “There can be no effective climate policy without the peace,” Zelensky said in a Tuesday address to the U.N. Climate Conference in Egypt, known as COP27. He said the war had served to stall collective efforts to address climate change. Russia’s invasion has worsened the world’s energy and food crises, undermining efforts to halt “the destruction of the climate,” he said Monday.

4. From our correspondents

Salty, yellow water disgusts residents and breaks pipes in war-torn Mykolaiv: After a suspected Russian strike in mid-April destroyed pipes leading into Mykolaiv, Ukraine, city officials made a devil’s bargain. They began pumping water in from a brackish local river called the Southern Buh.

Six months later, the bill is coming due as the salty water corrodes steel pipes and destroys residential boilers, just ahead of the hard Ukrainian winter, Michael E. Miller and Anastacia Galouchka report. “We understood this water was of a really bad quality, but we had no choice,” said Boris Dudenko, head of the city’s water company. “It was pipelines versus people.”

Natalia Abbakumova and Jocelyn Kiley contributed to this report.

