Russia orders withdrawal from Kherson city, abandoning key regional capital

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia on Wednesday ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the southern city of Kherson and its immediate surroundings, redeploying its forces to the east bank of the Dnieper River, in what appeared to amount to another major setback for President Vladmir Putin’s war in Ukraine.
But the announcement came at the end of another day of fresh Ukrainian advances that put Kyiv’s troops within striking distance of Kherson city. In recent days, the position of Russian troops on the west bank of the river had become increasingly untenable because of repeated Ukrainian attacks on their supply lines.
The order to retreat was announced during a televised meeting between Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu and Col. Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russia’s war in Ukraine, who cited the difficulty of sustaining supply routes to the troops in the Kherson city area, which depend on bridges and ferry crossings that have been heavily targeted by the Ukrainians in recommending that the troops pull back.
The decision to withdraw “is not easy,” Surovikin told the defense minister. But he added that it was necessary because “we will save the lives of our military and the combat capability of our troops.”
“Proceed with the withdrawal of troops,” Shoigu responded.
Kherson was the only Ukrainian regional capital that Russia had managed to occupy since the start of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. The broader Kherson region forms Putin’s much coveted “land bridge” to Crimea, the peninsula that Russia invaded and illegally annexed in 2014.
Before the invasion, Russian-backed separatists had controlled the regional capitals of Luhansk and Donetsk. Putin in September declared the annexation of those regions as well as Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, in violation of international law.
If the withdrawal is implemented, Russian troops will still have a presence in the province, or oblast, of Kherson, but only on the east bank of the river. They will have ceded however the only major city they have managed to capture in the ninth month war, signaling another humiliating failure for Moscow and a fresh triumph for the Ukrainian military.
Mary Ilyushina reported from Riga, Latvia, and Michael E. Miller from Mykolaiv, Ukraine.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russia apparently intends to raise at the U.N. Security Council its unfounded accusation that Ukraine is planning to use a “dirty bomb.” The United States and other Western powers have dismissed Russia’s claim as “transparently false.” Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.