Egyptian authorities medically intervene on hunger striking dissident

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT — The family of Alaa Abdel Fattah, the British-Egyptian political prisoner on a hunger and water strike in prison, was informed by Egyptian officials on Thursday that he has undergone “a medical intervention with the knowledge of a judicial authority,” they said. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The family is now demanding immediate access to him, whether in prison or a hospital, expressing concerns he could die under the care of Egyptian authorities due to the seriousness of his health condition after more than 200 days on hunger strike.

The escalation comes one day before President Biden is set to land in Egypt to visit COP27, the U.N. Climate Conference currently taking place in the coastal town of Sharm el-Sheikh. The United States is a close ally of Egypt and provides more than $1 billion in military aid to the country each year, but has repeatedly criticized its human rights record.

Abdel Fattah, a once-prominent activist in the 2011 revolution, has been in and out of prison for the last decade on charges human rights group decry as an attempt to silence dissent. His case has become a central topic at COP27 — especially after an Egyptian lawmaker confronted his younger sister, Sanaa Seif, at a news conference discussing his case.

Ahead of the conference, Seif camped outside the British Foreign Office to demand a meeting with top officials and pledges they would ensure her brother, who claimed his British citizenship from prison last year and was issued a British passport, be released. The siblings’ mother, a math professor at Cairo University, was born in London.

Seif flew from London to Sharm el-Sheikh early this week, where she has repeatedly raised her brother’s case as part of discussions on human rights. The family, who last heard from him in a letter last week that he would stop drinking water on Sunday, has repeatedly warned that he could die before the conference ends next week.

Several world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, raised his case directly with President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi. Under the terms of his sentencing, the presidency is the only office with the authority to pardon him. But despite days of demands, his family has still not had proof of life or seen any indication he may be released.

Seif said Wednesday that she does not know if he is still alive. On Thursday, after the siblings’ mother — who has waited outside each day this week for a letter from her son — was asked to leave the area outside of Wadi el-Natroun prison complex outside Cairo where he is being held.

The family’s lawyer, Khaled Ali, then announced on social media that he has been approved to visit Abdel Fattah and is on his way to the facility.

