Russia’s Putin will not attend G-20 in Bali, says Indonesian minister

SINGAPORE — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, an Indonesian minister said Thursday. Russia will be represented at the summit instead by its foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, who walked out of G-20 foreign ministers meeting in July following criticism of Russia.

“Putin will not attend because he has already said that he’ll be sending his foreign minister,” Indonesia’s coordinating minister for maritime and investment affairs, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, told reporters in Bali. “I think that is the highest [Russian official who will attend].”

The news, first reported by CNBC Indonesia, was confirmed to The Washington Post by Pandjaitan’s deputy, and ends months of speculation over whether the G-20 meeting would bring Putin and President Biden together for their first face-to-face meeting since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Western leaders, including Biden, have since the start of the year called for Putin to be excluded from the summit, which gathers the world’s 20 biggest economies to discuss pressing issues.

Putin’s representatives said in March that he planned to attend the meetings and Indonesian President Joko Widodo affirmed this in August. These assertions were thrown into doubt in recent weeks as Biden confirmed his participation and Russia suffered major losses in Ukraine. In a significant setback Wednesday, Russia withdrew troops from the southern city of Kherson.

