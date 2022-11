Ukraine live briefing: Over 100,000 Russian troops killed or injured, U.S. says; Kherson retreat could take weeks Ukrainian servicemen in the Kherson region fire a 2S7 Pion self-propelled cannon at a Russian position on Wednesday. (Reuters)

There have been well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, and Kyiv’s forces have probably suffered a similar number of casualties, said Gen. Mark A. Milley, the top U.S. military official. The Pentagon in August estimated that Russia had suffered between 60,000 and 70,000 casualties. There is currently no credible estimate of how many civilians have been killed in the fighting.

Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also said Wednesday that the full withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian city of Kherson could take weeks, and that the winter months could bring an opportunity for negotiation between Kyiv and Moscow.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Russia on Wednesday announced it would evacuate its forces from the west bank of the Dnieper River , a major setback that the Russian commander in charge of the war said would “save the lives of our military and the combat capability of our troops.” The Pentagon had observed “initial indicators” that Russia was following through with the withdrawal from Kherson, Milley said. Asked whether this was the right time for negotiations between the two sides, he said there had to be mutual recognition that a full military victory is not achievable “in the true sense of the word.”

President Biden said his administration “knew for some time” that Russia would withdraw its forces from Kherson. “It’s evidence of the fact that they have some real problems,” Biden said Wednesday of the Russian military. He said the evacuation would allow Russia and Ukraine to “recalibrate their positions over the winter period” and “decide whether or not they’re going to compromise,” but he added that the United States was not going to force Kyiv to negotiate.

When asked about imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner — who was transferred this week to a — Biden said he hoped, with the U.S. elections now over, that Russian President Vladimir Putin would “be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange.” Griner was detained in Russia in February and later sentenced to more than nine years in prison on drug possession charges. Biden said Russia had responded to his administration’s offer for a prisoner exchange but declined to discuss further details. Russian penal colony — Biden said he hoped, with the U.S. elections now over, that Russian President Vladimir Putin would “be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange.” Griner was detained in Russia in February and later sentenced to more than nine years in prison on drug possession charges. Biden said Russia had responded to his administration’s offer for a prisoner exchange but declined to discuss further details.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled that his forces were treading carefully in Kherson, despite Russia’s announcement that it would evacuate its troops from the regional capital. “Our emotions must be restrained — always during war,” he said Wednesday in his , despite Russia’s announcement that it would evacuate its troops from the regional capital. “Our emotions must be restrained — always during war,” he said Wednesday in his nightly address . “I will definitely not feed the enemy with all the details of our operations. … Therefore, we move very carefully, without emotions, without unnecessary risk.”

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced Nov. 9 that he's withdrawing his troops from the west bank of the Dnieper River near the city of Kherson. (Video: Reuters)

2. Battleground updates

Britain said Wednesday that it has sent about 1,000 additional surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine. The delivery “comes in response to Ukrainian requests for more air defence capabilities,” according to The delivery “comes in response to Ukrainian requests for more air defence capabilities,” according to a statement from the British Defense Ministry. It said the missiles would help Ukrainian forces protect critical infrastructure targeted by Russia.

Some Russian hard-liners cheered the decision to withdraw from Kherson. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov that Gen. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Telegram that Gen. Sergei Surovikin , the commander of Russia’s war in Ukraine, made the “difficult but right choice between senseless sacrifices for the sake of loud statements and saving the priceless lives of soldiers.” Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, also told Russian outlet RIA Novosti that Surovikin “acted like a man who is not afraid of responsibility” by withdrawing with minimal losses.

3. Global impact

Putin will not be attending the Group of 20 nations leader summit scheduled next week in Bali , a top Indonesian minister confirmed on Thursday. The Russian president will instead be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, an Indonesian government spokesman told The Washington Post. News of Lavrov’s attendance was first reported by CNBC Indonesia. Host country Indonesia has stood firm against calls from Western powers and Kyiv to withdraw its , a top Indonesian minister confirmed on Thursday. The Russian president will instead be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, an Indonesian government spokesman told The Washington Post. News of Lavrov’s attendance was first reported by CNBC Indonesia. Host country Indonesia has stood firm against calls from Western powers and Kyiv to withdraw its invitation to Putin over the war. Biden and other world leaders are slated to attend the two-day gathering of the world’s largest economies, which starts Nov. 15.

The State Department approved a possible sale to Lithuania of $495 million in weapons and other equipment, including HIMARS rocket launchers. The Baltic nation requested the rocket systems to modernize its military, strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a The Baltic nation requested the rocket systems to modernize its military, strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats,the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Wednesday

A senior Russian security official and close Putin ally, Nikolai Patrushev, met with Iranian leaders in Tehran on Wednesday. The visit comes as Russian forces have deployed Iranian-made drones on the battlefield in Ukraine. Patrushev, who serves as secretary of Russia’s Security Council, The visit comes as Russian forces have deployed Iranian-made drones on the battlefield in Ukraine. Patrushev, who serves as secretary of Russia’s Security Council, met with his Iranian counterpart , Ali Shamkhani, as well as President Ebrahim Raisi.

4. From our correspondents

Ukraine war, Russian energy attacks loom over COP27 climate conference: At the first U.N. climate conference since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Ukrainian delegates hope their presence will serve as a stark reminder of the human costs of the war, as well as the consequences of the world’s reliance on fossil fuel producers like Russia, Siobhán O’Grady reports from the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The war in Ukraine is a common theme at the conference in discussions on a range of global topics — from migration and food insecurity to climate finance. “If the world goes into a recession, largely linked with the war in Ukraine, that is an issue for everybody, because the resources available to deal with climate change can be squeezed,” said António Vitorino, head of the U.N. migration agency.

Dan Lamothe and Rebecca Tan contributed to this report.

