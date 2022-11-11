Mines and booby traps pose peril as Ukrainian forces push to Kherson city

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MYKOLAIV REGION, Ukraine — The medics waited at an evacuation point certain they would have work to do as Ukrainian troops pushed toward Kherson city after Russia said it would retreat from the regional capital. Some Ukrainian officials warned of an ambush. No one expected the Russians to go quietly.

The medics' first call came just after noon on Thursday: two soldiers injured by a Russian booby trap.

Anatoliy Sobolevskiy, climbed behind the wheel of his shrapnel-scarred ambulance and sped down a mostly empty highway toward a gas station. There, his team was met by another ambulance from the front. The backs doors swung open to reveal two men — one about 40 years old, the other half that age — with four tourniquets applied to stop the bleeding from their grave wounds.

The crew from the front removed the young man first, who moaned in pain as they set him on the ground. A few seconds later, they pulled out the older man, who was pale from blood loss.

“You’re good,” the medics assured the wounded men as they loaded them into the ambulance and raced toward a hospital. Sobolevskiy, 52, turned on the siren as they approached a first checkpoint, crossed himself as they passed a church and then pulled up in the emergency bay. Once the wounded were whisked inside, he stood by the ambulance, smoking.

“Winter is coming,” he said, ash falling from the cigarette in his slightly shaking hand. “If it’s true that the Russians are retreating, then everything is mined. And they are going to [mess] us up with artillery.”

Every Russian retreat has posed dangers of mines and other traps for the advancing Ukrainians but the risk is especially high near Kherson, where the Russian pullback has been more methodical and expected for several weeks.

A day after Russia’s announced withdrawal — a stinging defeat for Russian President Vladimir Putin who tried to annex Kherson in violation of international law — Ukrainian troops moved steadily toward the city on Thursday, liberating a handful of villages. By midnight there were reports that Ukrainian special forces had entered the city, but they could not be independently confirmed.

As Ukrainian troops moved into areas that had been under Russian control just hours earlier, they were encountering pockets of enemy soldiers left behind to protect the Russian withdrawal, as well as they the expected mines and booby traps.

That resistance meant that Ukrainian troops were moving cautiously.

“The Russian military is very intensely mining the areas they leave,” Roman Kostenko, a Ukrainian army colonel and member of parliament, said in an interview. “That’s why we’re moving forward at this tempo. Our boys are liberating territory with the understanding that we can expect anything from the enemy.”

Kostenko, who is chairman of the parliament’s defense and intelligence committee, said it was still unclear how many Russian soldiers remained on the western bank of Dnieper River, but that it was enough for some serious fights in the days ahead. Inevitably, that will mean serious casualties.

Anatoliy Volkov, the doctor in Sobolevskiy’s three-person medical evacuation team, returned to the ambulance and also lit a cigarette. The younger soldier — young enough to be Volkov’s son — would likely be fine, he said. The older one would probably survive thanks to the tourniquets and quick medical attention but might never fully recover.

When they finished their cigarettes, the two men and a paramedic, Dmytro Bakhmach, 28, stopped by a store where they fed a black cat they’d adopted before heading back to the evacuation point: an abandoned gas station outside Mykolaiv with a cigarette display — long since emptied — in the corner.

Sobolevskiy and Bakhmach disinfected their blooded stretchers before putting them back in their battered ambulance.

They would not need a stretcher for their next call.

When a white minivan arrived an hour later, it was too quiet — no one moaning, grunting, or cursing in pain. Soldiers from the 59th brigade, which is stationed near the front, pulled out a black body bag.

The soldier had been killed on Wednesday night, a few hours after Russia’s announced withdrawal, by a mine near the town of Liubomyrivka in Mykolaiv. The soldiers transferred the body to an ambulance, and handed over the dead man’s passport.

Ivan Malen’kiy, 38, a medic from the 59th Brigade’s first battalion who brought the body, said the Russian retreat had thrown battle maps into disarray.

“Now we don’t understand ourselves what’s the front line, the second line or whatever,” he said. “We just know that they left. Where they went and what they left behind is not clear.”

Malen’kiy said his brigade was busy “cleaning up” the territory the Russians had abandoned.

“There are a lot of mines,” he said when asked what the Ukrainians were finding. “A lot.”

As the ambulance departed for the morgue, Malen’kiy glanced up and spotted a smiley face drawn in the dust on the back of his van.

He wiped it away.

Wojciech Grzedzinski contributed to this report

