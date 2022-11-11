Using Russian aircraft, Myanmar steps up strikes against rebels

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SINGAPORE — Myanmar’s military has been stepping up aerial attacks in its campaign against resistance fighters, relying more heavily on Russian-supplied aircraft, watchdog groups and resistance leaders say. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Recent airstrikes have been among the deadliest since the military seized control in February, Myanmar experts say. The campaign is prompting louder calls from human rights groups for foreign governments to stop the supply of aircraft equipment and aviation fuel to the Southeast Asian country. The airstrikes also have heightened concern over Myanmar’s deepening relationship with Russia, one of its remaining allies in the face of tighter Western sanctions.

As world leaders travel to Southeast Asia this week for a summit, Myanmar activists say they’re hopeful that progress will be made toward a sweeping arms embargo.

“Some of the very types of weapons that are being used to kill people in Ukraine are being used to kill the people of Myanmar,” Tom Andrews, the U.N. special rapporteur on Myanmar, said in October. “And they come from the very same source — they come from Russia.”

Over the past month, Myanmar’s military has deployed Russia-made Yak-130 jets and MI-35 helicopters across the country, dropping unguided, imprecise munitions that have killed dozens of people, say rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

In September, two military helicopters opened fire at a school in the central Sagaing region, where fighting has been intense, killing at least 11 children, according to the United Nations children’s agency. Weeks later, military jets targeted an outdoor concert in the northern Kachin state, which is controlled by an ethnic separatist group. The attack killed as many as 80 people, according to local officials, and elicited international condemnation, including from the United States. Scores of civilians were among the dead, said Col. Naw Bu, a spokesman for the Kachin Independence Organization.

The junta denied that the airstrike killed civilians, saying instead that it had targeted known “enemies and terrorists,” including soldiers from the Kachin Independence Organization, which has long sought independence from Myanmar.

But Human Rights Watch Asia researcher Manny Maung said there’s mounting evidence the airstrikes are “indiscriminate, disproportionate uses of violence” that are likely to have violated laws of war.

The attacks are “not just a physical threat,” she added, “but a psychologically terrifying threat.”

In Sagaing, a resistance stronghold where conflict has been fierce, villagers have been building makeshift bunkers or relocating to temporary jungle camps to protect themselves from the airstrikes, said Lwan Thu, an activist in the region. Because the junta, also known as the Tatmadaw, has blocked internet access in parts of Sagaing, community leaders have not been able to share information about the movement of military aircraft or send out warnings when attacks seem imminent, said Lwan Thu, 33.

“We have no weapon or defense system to protect us,” he added. “We have no alternative except to flee.”

While the Kachin and Sagaing airstrikes were the most significant, smaller attacks are occurring almost daily, said U Yee Mon, the defense minister for the opposition National Unity Government, which has been operating in exile since the coup. After months of fundraising, the NUG recently bought some antiaircraft weapons, U Yee Mon said. “But I’ll have to admit that both our reach and capacity are insufficient to counter the [junta’s] aerial attacks at this time,” he added.

To arm its military, Myanmar relies on imports, traditionally from Russia, China and India. The latter two countries, which border Myanmar, have cooled toward the junta as the civil war has dragged on, analysts say. But the junta has sought to tighten its alliance with the Kremlin this past year, including by expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Myanmar’s military leader, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, has visited Russia three times since assuming power in a coup, reportedly telling Russia’s defense minister in June 2021 that “thanks to Russia, our army has become one of the strongest in the region.” During his most recent visit, in September, the general met with President Vladimir Putin and toured a plant producing fighter jets.

In return, Russia has backed the junta’s bid to be recognized as Myanmar’s legitimate government, referring to Min Aung Hlaing as “prime minister.” Despite its losses in Ukraine, Russia has promised to follow through on arms deals signed before the coup in Myanmar, including for missile defense systems and fighter jets. It also has signed new agreements to provide Myanmar with oil and military training.

Many of the junta’s airstrikes have been carried out by Yak-130 jets, two-seater planes originally designed to train pilots but used in Myanmar and elsewhere for counterinsurgency operations. Myanmar has at least 20 Yak-130 jets, including six that it received last December from Russia, said Myanmar Witness, a nonprofit organization that investigates rights abuses.

Starting this year, Russia also began delivery of six Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, said Myanmar Witness. Matt Freear, a spokesman for the organization, said researchers recently verified evidence, including satellite imagery, showing that at least one of these jets is already in Myanmar. These machines have twice the payload and twice the “potential lethality” of the Yak-130, Freear added.

Faced with multiple insurgencies, the Tatmadaw’s ground forces have been “spread thin” over the past year, leaving air power as one of its only remaining advantages, said Zachary Abuza, a professor at the National War College in Washington who studies security issues in Southeast Asia. Despite the advantage the junta has in the air, its airstrikes haven’t appeared to be part of a clear military strategy, Abuza said. Aircraft have operated in isolation rather than in tandem with ground forces, often targeting civilian buildings such as churches, schools and hospitals.

“When I look at a helicopter gunship shooting 30 millimeter canons into an elementary school … it’s hard to discern any military strategy other than to terrorize the civilian population,” Abuza said. The military “is signaling to people that ‘we’re willing to do anything.’ But in terms of a military strategy, there’s none that I can see.”

Human rights groups are calling on the U.N. Security Council to impose a global arms embargo on Myanmar. But grounding the aircraft it already has would require reducing the supply of aviation fuel, and that would involve countries far beyond Russia, said Montse Ferrer, a researcher at Amnesty International.

In a report released last week, Amnesty identified companies in Singapore, Thailand and elsewhere that have helped provide aviation fuel to the Myanmar military. After being presented with Amnesty’s findings, one of these companies, the Singapore-based Puma Energy, announced that it would start to withdraw its investments from Myanmar. Others must follow suit, Ferrer said.

