Ukraine live briefing: Russian forces destroying infrastructure in Kherson retreat, Kyiv says; U.S. to send Stinger missiles Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region of Ukraine sit inside a bus as they arrive at a local railway station in the town of Dzhankoi, Crimea on Nov. 10. (Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters)

Listen Gift Article Share

Russian forces retreating from the west bank of the Dnieper River, including the city of Kherson, damaged and destroyed communications and other infrastructure and looted some of the region’s museums, Ukrainian officials said Thursday. President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested in his nightly address that Russian troops were also laying mines as they depart.

But even amid reports that some Russian troops were leaving, Ukrainian officials said a complete withdrawal from the region would take much longer. “It’s not that easy to withdraw these troops from Kherson in one day or two days. As a minimum, [it will take] one week,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Reuters. He said the retreat would free up troops on both sides to fight on other fronts — but that the winter would likely slow the tempo on the battlefield.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

The United States on Thursday pledged an additional $400 million in security assistance for Ukraine , including , including Avengers air defense systems that come equipped with Stinger missiles. “This increased air defense will be critical for Ukraine as Russia continues to use cruise missiles and Iranian-made drones to attack critical civilian infrastructure,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters in Washington.

Russia’s expected retreat from Kherson could open the door to more battlefield advances for Ukrainian forces, U.S. officials and military analysts said , but significant gains beyond that are unlikely to come soon as winter approaches and both sides prepare to bolster combat units with weapons, ammunition, and personnel.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, warned Nov. 10 that Russian troops planned to lay mines as they leave Kherson. (Video: Reuters)

2. Battleground updates

About 40 settlements have been liberated in the south of Ukraine, Zelensky said in his speech discussing Thursday’s accomplishments. He did not specify when all those settlements had been retaken. “The occupiers leave behind thousands of unexploded mines and munitions,” he said, noting that the next step is to demine these settlements. That process, he said, normally takes decades, but Ukraine with the help of Western allies could do in years.

The Institute for the Study of War said that the war in Ukraine will not slow with the arrival of colder weather. “Winter weather could disproportionately harm poorly-equipped Russian forces in Ukraine, but well-supplied Ukrainian forces are unlikely to halt their counteroffensives due to the arrival of winter weather,” the Washington-based think tank “Winter weather could disproportionately harm poorly-equipped Russian forces in Ukraine, but well-supplied Ukrainian forces are unlikely to halt their counteroffensives due to the arrival of winter weather,” the Washington-based think tank said Thursday. Ukrainian forces may move more easily than in the autumn — when mud can slow or halt military advances, as it can in the spring — by taking advantage of frozen terrain, it said.

Ukraine will seek assistance from allies and other partners to help fund its Starlink satellite internet systems if SpaceX, which is owned by Elon Musk, stops providing them for free, the country’s defense minister if SpaceX, which is owned by Elon Musk, stops providing them for free, the country’s defense minister told Reuters on Thursday. Ukraine’s armed forces rely on the Starlink devices on the battlefield, where cellular service is sporadic. Musk has complained that SpaceX is incurring heavy financial losses by operating the systems free of charge. “We will try to find the funds,” Defense Minister Reznikov said.

3. Global impact

The United States will no longer treat Russia as a market economy in its anti-dumping proceedings , the Department of Commerce , the Department of Commerce said in a statement . “This decision gives the United States the ability to apply the full force of the U.S. AD [anti-dumping] law to address the market distortions caused by increasing interference from the Russian government in their economy,” it said.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen plans to tell India on Friday that ending Russia’s war is a “moral imperative” and “the single best thing” that can help the global economy , in an apparent bid to push India closer to Ukraine. “Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi was correct when he said that this ‘is not an era of war,’” she will say, according to excerpts of her prepared remarks that Reuters , in an apparent bid to push India closer to Ukraine. “Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi was correct when he said that this ‘is not an era of war,’” she will say, according to excerpts of her prepared remarks that Reuters reviewed

South Korea’s Defense Ministry denied reports Friday that it planned to sell artillery shells to the United States, which would then provide the ammunition to Ukraine. The ministry , which would then provide the ammunition to Ukraine. The ministry said in a statement that the government’s position of not providing lethal aid to Ukraine is unchanged and that negotiations included a potential sale of 155mm howitzer shells “to make up for the shortage of 155mm ammunition inventories” in the United States.

4. From our correspondents

Howitzers aid Ukraine’s push on southern front: Ukraine has used U.S.-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS launchers, to cut off Russian troops from their supply lines in the southern Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. It has also used U.S.-provided howitzers to hammer the Russian front line, enabling Ukrainian infantry to liberate a string of occupied towns as they pushed toward Kherson, report Michael E. Miller and Anastacia Galouchka from Ukraine.

Even when the front line hasn’t moved, the U.S.-provided howitzers have helped the Ukrainians by keeping the Russians from having their own, shorter-range artillery at the front. “I can’t say they have changed the course of the fight,” said Lt. Col. Maksym Bohachuk, 29, a history teacher who is now a battalion commander, “but they [the howitzers] are speeding up our victory.”

GiftOutline Gift Article