Ukraine live briefing: Russian forces destroying infrastructure in Kherson retreat, Kyiv says; U.S. to send Stinger missiles

Russian forces retreating from the west bank of the Dnieper River, including the city of Kherson, damaged and destroyed communications and other infrastructure and looted some of the region’s museums, Ukrainian officials said Thursday. President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested in his nightly address that Russian troops were also laying mines as they depart.
But even amid reports that some Russian troops were leaving, Ukrainian officials said a complete withdrawal from the region would take much longer. “It’s not that easy to withdraw these troops from Kherson in one day or two days. As a minimum, [it will take] one week,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Reuters. He said the retreat would free up troops on both sides to fight on other fronts — but that the winter would likely slow the tempo on the battlefield.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
Howitzers aid Ukraine’s push on southern front: Ukraine has used U.S.-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS launchers, to cut off Russian troops from their supply lines in the southern Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. It has also used U.S.-provided howitzers to hammer the Russian front line, enabling Ukrainian infantry to liberate a string of occupied towns as they pushed toward Kherson, report Michael E. Miller and Anastacia Galouchka from Ukraine.
Even when the front line hasn’t moved, the U.S.-provided howitzers have helped the Ukrainians by keeping the Russians from having their own, shorter-range artillery at the front. “I can’t say they have changed the course of the fight,” said Lt. Col. Maksym Bohachuk, 29, a history teacher who is now a battalion commander, “but they [the howitzers] are speeding up our victory.”