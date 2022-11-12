White House ‘doing everything we can’ to get British-Egyptian released

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — President Biden’s brief stopover at the U.N. Climate Conference known as COP27 on Friday included “intensive consultations” on the case of Alaa Abdel Fattah, the British-Egyptian political prisoner currently on hunger and water strike in Egyptian prison. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight “We are doing everything we can to secure his release as well as the release of a number of other political prisoners,” U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on board Air Force One after the delegation departed Egypt on Friday.

Abdel Fattah’s family staked their hopes on Biden’s visit as a possible step toward his release, as fears mount he may die in prison. An activist during the country’s 2011 revolution who comes from one of Egypt’s most prominent intellectual families, Abdel Fattah has spent much of the last decade behind bars and was most recently sentenced to five years in prison after he was found guilty last December of “spreading false news.”

The United States is a close ally of Egypt and provides more than $1 billion in military aid to the country each year. Biden has pledged to make human rights a focus of his presidency and specifically, to hold Sisi accountable for human rights violations.

The family also asked that Biden secure proof of life for Abdel Fattah before departing from Egypt. The last the family heard from Abdel Fattah, he said in a letter he planned to stop drinking water on Nov. 6. Several days later, officials at the prison where he is being held informed his mother, Laila Soueif, a London-born math professor at Cairo University, that a “medical intervention” had been conducted on her son “with the knowledge of judicial authorities.”

The family fears authorities could be force feeding him or that he may have already died. Egyptian officials have insisted he is in good care.

Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One after departing from Egypt, Sullivan said he did “not have an update on [Abdel Fattah’s] condition.”

“The Egyptians have one story on this; obviously his family has a totally different story,” he said. “And this is a circumstance where it’s not trust but verify. It’s verify. And we’ve not been able to do that.”

For the last week, Soueif has waited outside the prison where Abdel Fattah is being held, asking for a letter or other proof of life from her son.

On Thursday, Egypt’s Public Prosecution released a statement claiming Abdel Fattah was in good health and had last received a family visit on Nov. 7 — a claim the family vehemently denies. That same day, Abdel Fattah’s lawyer, Khaled Ali, announced he had received written permission to visit Abdel Fattah in prison. When he arrived to the complex outside of Cairo, he was denied entry, he said.

Abdel Fattah claimed British citizenship through his mother last year. Since then, Egyptian authorities have refused to allow British consular access to him in prison.

His case — and Egypt’s human rights record more broadly — has garnered massive attention at COP27, which Egypt hoped would raise the country’s profile on the world stage. Several world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have directly raised Abdel Fattah’s case with Sisi.

Families of political prisoners often opt to stay quiet on their relatives’ cases in hopes that behind-the-scenes diplomacy might offer a better shot at securing freedom. Abdel Fattah’s family is long past that point. After being jailed repeatedly for a decade, his case is now among the most well-known in Egypt. His claim to British dual citizenship added further international interest in his case.

Abdel Fattah’s family — and some British lawmakers — have criticized Sunak for not doing more to secure his release or receive an update on his health while on the ground in Egypt.

“There is a question about the extent to which trying to resolve these cases diplomatically is best done through public pressure or private engagement,” Sullivan said. “That’s a constant debate, a constant calibration.”

Abdel Fattah’s younger sister, Sanaa Seif, who herself was jailed three times in Egypt, is attending the climate summit. At a news conference earlier this week, a pro-government lawmaker confronted her over her activism and was escorted out of the building by U.N. security after he refused to back down — drawing more negative attention to Egypt.

By the time Biden arrived on Friday, pressure was mounting for the Egyptians to release Abdel Fattah. But activists and observers also feared that window during which COP27 shone a spotlight on Egypt’s human rights violations was essentially coming to a close. The summit continues for another week but most world leaders visit only during the first half of the conference.

On social media, Egyptians shared memes joking about what might await them after the conference closed, including one of Sisi that said in Arabic: “Just wait until the guests leave” — a reference to a common phrase Egyptian parents might use if their children are misbehaving in front of visitors.

After Biden left on Friday, Sullivan told reporters “the president directed his team to work with the Egyptians on a number of specific cases, one of them being [Abdel Fattah’s].”

“I can say empathically that we believe that Alaa Abdel Fatah should be released,” he said. “But in terms of talking through the specifics of our discussions with the Egyptians,” he added, “I’d like to leave those behind closed doors for the moment.”

