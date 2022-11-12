Ukraine live briefing: Ukrainians celebrate Kherson gains; Zelensky warns of remaining threat

Losing Kherson — one of the first major cities to fall under Russia’s control after it invaded in February — constitutes a major military and political setback for the Kremlin and a blow its efforts to consolidate its grip over swaths of Ukraine’s south. However, Zelensky reminded residents that the city “is not yet completely cleansed” of Russia’s presence.
Key developments
- Russia’s retreat from Kherson “has broader strategic implications,” Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said on Air Force One, as President Biden headed to Cambodia on Saturday. Sullivan added that Ukraine’s ability to push Russian troops across the Dnieper River reduces the “long-term threat” to places such as Odessa and the Black Sea shore.
- “People of Kherson themselves are already removing Russian symbols and any traces of the occupiers’ stay in Kherson from the streets and buildings,” Zelensky said, calling on any lingering Russian forces to surrender.
- Russia’s Defense Ministry said Friday that the last Russian soldiers had safely left the city. But The Washington Post could not verify Moscow’s claims of an orderly pullback with no fighters or weapons left behind, and there were some reports of Russian troops struggling to escape to the east bank of the Dnieper River under heavy Ukrainian bombardment.
- Ukraine is moving to restore the area around Kherson. Power, television signals and supplies were on their way to the neighboring Mykolaiv region, its military administrator Vitaliy Kim said in a statement. On Friday, he visited the small city of Snihurivka to inspect damage, visit a hospital and discuss restoration. He said that officials were working on providing electricity and communications, and that more humanitarian aid was expected to reach local warehouses on Saturday.
Battleground updates
- Bridges and the Nova Kakhovka dam suffered “significant new damage” as the Russians retreated from Kherson, according to satellite images that Maxar Technologies provided to The Post on Friday. The Antonovsky Bridge that crosses the Dnieper River was hit in several places, causing some sections to collapse.
- At least six people have been killed in a Russian attack on a residential building in the southern Mykolaiv region, a regional official said early Friday, while three others were injured. Zelensky described the attack as a “cynical response to our successes at the front.”
- Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities in recent weeks have “disproportionately” affected civilians, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Friday. The waves of attacks, which began Oct. 10, are “impacting critical functions such as health care and heating,” the ministry said, with blackouts becoming routine in parts of Ukraine including the capital, Kyiv. The decision to target energy infrastructure, and the likely impact on civilians as winter approaches, appears to be aimed at undermining “civilian morale,” it said.
Global impact
- Rice is the crop that could be “most badly affected by lack of fertilizers,” U.N. Secretary General António Guterres told a summit of Southeast Asian leaders Friday, adding that the United Nations was working to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative that Russia recently withdrew from. “Removing all remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian fertilizers is an essential step toward global food security,” Guterres said. Also on Friday, U.N. officials and Russian delegates met in Geneva to discuss the “unimpeded export of food and fertilizers” from Russia to global markets.
- Germany has allocated 1 billion euros from its 2023 budget to provide Ukraine with funding to defend against Russian cyberattacks, Reuters reported Friday. The money will also be used to collect evidence of Russian war crimes, according to a document cited by the news agency.
- In an address at the COP27 U.N. climate summit in Egypt, President Biden echoed other world leaders in decrying Russia’s “brutal attack” on Ukraine, which he said “only enhances the urgency of the need to transition the world off its dependence on fossil fuels.”
- Banksy, the elusive artist known for his graffiti art in public places, posted photos of artwork from Borodyanka, a town northwest of Kyiv, to Instagram on Friday. The Instagram post, which appears to be Banksy’s most recent since December 2021, shows graffiti art on a demolished building.
From our correspondents
Database of nearly 300 videos exposes the horrors of war in Ukraine: On Feb. 24, as Russian forces rolled into Ukraine and missiles began to strike Kyiv, civilians picked up their phones and pressed record. For eight months, they have documented the war, allowing the world to witness the conflict in Ukraine through the eyes of its people.
New videos emerge each day, taken by local residents, soldiers and public officials. They show the trails of rockets streaming through the sky and the smoldering ruins of towns. Footage has shown slain civilians, some bearing signs of torture.
A growing body of visual evidence has become instrumental for war-crimes prosecutors, while also propelling global outrage against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war. The Washington Post’s visual forensics team has been verifying and cataloguing videos since the start of the invasion. The work is in a searchable database that continues to be updated; graphic content is clearly marked.
Matt Viser and Erin Cunningham contributed to this report.