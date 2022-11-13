Netanyahu needed the far right to win. Now he has to manage it.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TEL AVIV — Benjamin Netanyahu was awarded a mandate Sunday to launch his political comeback and begin assembling a government that is predicted to be the most right-wing in Israel’s history and is already eliciting concerns from Washington. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The decision, announced by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, gives Netanyahu four weeks to cobble together a coalition. The former Israeli prime minister and his religious and far-right partners have a clear, 64-seat parliamentary majority after the Nov. 1 elections, the fifth since 2019.

“Our many challenges require consideration and domestic unity,” Netanyahu said in a joint statement with Herzog at the president’s residence in Jerusalem.

Analysts say that Netanyahu, who campaigned on the promise to return to a “full right” government with the support of the far-right Religious Zionism bloc, will need to strike a balance to maintain Israel’s international standing. Support from Israel’s allies, especially the United States, will be critical as the country increasingly faces off against Iran, its main regional foe, which has a foothold in both Ukraine and Syria.

“Netanyahu needs to minimize the impact of the far right on his policies and to retain an effective relationship with Joe Biden, his friend for many years,” said Eran Lerman, who served as deputy national security adviser under Netanyahu from 2015 to 2019. “He’s acutely aware that he needs to function in the international environment, which could become more complicated with the Iranian presence.”

Members of the Biden administration, in an unprecedented move, have signaled that they will not engage with one of Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners, Itamar Ben Gvir, according to reports in Israeli media.

“The whole world is worried,” Herzog said on a hot mic during a meeting with the ultra-Orthodox Shas party last week, referring to Ben Gvir’s inclusion in the government.

Since clinching a decisive victory, Netanyahu’s plans to swiftly usher in a new government have been thwarted by the demands from Religious Zionism, the far-right bloc that skyrocketed to power and is now the second largest in the expected coalition and the third largest in the Knesset.

Ben Gvir, a once marginal politician who has advocated expelling “disloyal” citizens and spent decades defending Israeli settlers charged with attacking Palestinians, has demanded to head the Public Security Ministry. The office would give him control over the police, prisons and law enforcement at and around the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, a decades-long flash point in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Clashes at the site were among the catalysts of a war in May 2021 between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group ruling Gaza.

Bezalel Smotrich, the head of Religious Zionism who has been arrested on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack and, today, champions the Israeli annexation of the West Bank — the land that Palestinians envision as part of their state — wants the Defense Ministry. That appointment would spell “major disaster,” Amos Gilad, a former top Defense Ministry official, said at a news conference in Beersheba on Saturday.

Coalition negotiations have coincided with the Israeli memorialization of the 1995 assassination of Yitzhak Rabin, the Israeli prime minister who was gunned down by a far-right Israeli settler who accused him of “treason” for seeking peace with the Palestinians.

The pivotal event, which has since frozen Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations, is still widely contested in Israel. Many far-right settlers, including Smotrich as recently as last week, have promoted conspiracy theories that the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, was actually responsible for the killing.

In 1995, Ben Gvir appeared on Israeli TV and threatened Rabin, three weeks before his assassination. Last week, he attended a memorial service for Rabbi Meir Kahane, an American-Israeli politician whose Kach party was disqualified from Israeli politics and designated by the United States as a terrorist organization for being anti-Arab and anti-democratic.

“Celebrating the legacy of a terrorist organization is abhorrent,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a news conference Thursday, adding that he would not comment on the Israeli government before it was formed.

“We remain concerned by the legacy of Kahane Chai and the continued use of rhetoric among violent, right-wing extremists,” Price said, using the name of Kahane’s political party following his own assassination in 1990.

Assaf Sharon, a philosophy professor at Tel Aviv University and a former West Bank settler, said that Netanyahu, who was Israel’s longest-ruling politician and who is now tasked with reining in his far-right partners, will probably allow them symbolic wins, like the legitimization of Israeli outposts in the West Bank, while blocking more significant policy changes, like the annexation of that area.

“Or maybe,” Sharon said, “Netanyahu’s gone off the deep end, and the pressure will be too strong.”

