Middle East

At least 4 dead after explosion in Istanbul shopping district, authorities say

By
Updated November 13, 2022 at 10:09 a.m. EST|Published November 13, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. EST
Ambulances near the scene of an explosion in central Istanbul on Sunday. (Kemal Aslan/Rueters)

ISTANBUL — An explosion on one of this Turkish city’s busiest shopping thoroughfares Sunday killed at least four people and injured 38 more, officials said.

Ali Yerlikaya, the regional governor of Istanbul, shared the preliminary toll in a tweet. He previously said that an explosion occurred shortly after 4 p.m. local time on Istiklal Street in the Beyoglu district, causing “casualties and injuries.”

Unverified videos shared on social media showed people running after the sound of an explosion. Some footage appeared to show bodies lying on the ground.

Ambulances could be seen racing from the scene shortly after the explosion, through throngs of tourists. Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, appealed for calm on social media and called on people to assist authorities at the site.

Turkish authorities did not immediately release any information about the cause of the explosion.

Istiklal Street, sometimes called Istanbul’s Champs-Elysées, was the site of a suicide bombing in March 2016 that killed five people, including two U.S. nationals, and injured dozens more.

Timsit reported from London.

