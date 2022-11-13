Ukraine live briefing: After Kherson’s liberation, humanitarian concerns and a new test for Putin

The city center in Kherson was filled with people on Saturday celebrating the liberation of the regional capital, which was one of the first Ukrainian cities to be captured after the Russian invasion. The retaking of the city in southern Ukraine was a welcome morale boost for Ukrainian troops as the war heads into the winter months. However, the humanitarian situation in the city remains a concern, officials said.
The milestone for Ukraine was also a major setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces growing discontent with his war effort since Moscow lost control of Kherson, according to military experts.
4. From our correspondents
Banksy unveils a mural of a gymnast on a destroyed building in Ukraine: British street artist Banksy unveiled his latest artwork, this time in Ukraine, Victoria Bisset reports from London, putting an end to weeks of speculation about whether he had traveled to the country.
The anonymous graffiti artist shared images on his Instagram page late Friday of a mural depicting a female gymnast balancing on the rubble of a destroyed building.
However, he gave no information about the piece or his travels — revealing only its location as the town of Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region. The town, about 30 miles northwest of the Ukrainian capital, was besieged by Russian forces in the early weeks of the invasion and subjected to aerial bombardment. It was recaptured by Ukraine in early April.