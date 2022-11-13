Ukraine live briefing: After Kherson’s liberation, humanitarian concerns and a new test for Putin People celebrate Kherson’s liberation from Russian occupation on Saturday. (Wojciech Grzedzinski for The Washington Post)

The city center in Kherson was filled with people on Saturday celebrating the liberation of the regional capital, which was one of the first Ukrainian cities to be captured after the Russian invasion. The retaking of the city in southern Ukraine was a welcome morale boost for Ukrainian troops as the war heads into the winter months. However, the humanitarian situation in the city remains a concern, officials said.

The milestone for Ukraine was also a major setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces growing discontent with his war effort since Moscow lost control of Kherson, according to military experts.

1. Key developments

Kherson has been without running water for four days , and without electricity for a week, residents said Saturday afternoon. Cellphones were useless. Instead, people have resorted to shouting over the noise of raucous celebrations. “We’ve waited for so long for this to happen,” said Andriy Fyedorov, 23, as he stood on top of a black SUV, waving the Ukrainian flag.

Despite the lack of resources, residents were keen to return , said Nataliya Chornenka, head of the Korabelny area in Kherson city. “People are calling all the time, asking, ‘When can we go back?’” she said. “We are already packing and our children want to go home.”

Moscow's loss of Kherson could spell trouble at home for Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to an analysis by experts at the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank. Russian troops' withdrawal from Kherson was "igniting an ideological fracture between pro-war figures and [Putin], eroding confidence in Putin's commitment and ability to deliver his war promises," which included "maximalist goals of overthrowing the Ukrainian government and seizing all of Ukraine," the institute said in its assessment Saturday evening.

2. Battleground updates

A Russian strike left unexploded ordnance near six apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian official said Saturday evening. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, an official in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, shared a photo on his Telegram page and said the material was loaded with about 50 charges that could explode at any moment. Authorities were moving people out of the area, Tymoshenko said, and a bomb squad was working to dispose of it.

Russian forces destroyed part of the road across the Kakhovka dam as they retreated Friday , but the dam itself remained intact, Serhii Khlan, an elected official from Kakhovka, in the Kherson region, told The Washington Post. Satellite images provided to The Post by Maxar Technologies showed “significant new damage” to the dam and bridges as the Russians retreated from Kherson.

Zelensky warned returning residents to avoid handling objects left behind by the Russians, as bomb disposal teams have removed some 2,000 explosive devices in the Kherson region — “mines, trip wires and unexploded ammunition.” A Ukrainian soldier was injured Saturday while demining a Kherson administrative building, Zelensky said during his nightly address Saturday.

3. Global impact

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked Washington for its support during a meeting Saturday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in Cambodia with a U.S. delegation that includes President Biden. "When we see Kherson residents greeting their liberators with tears of joy, we also feel grateful to the U.S.," Kuleba tweeted. This week, the United States pledged an additional $400 million in security assistance for Ukraine. The latest U.S. aid package includes Avenger air defense systems that come equipped with Stinger missiles.

The liberation of Kherson does not change the United States’ position against pushing Ukraine to negotiate, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Saturday. Speaking onboard Air Force One en route from Cambodia, Sullivan said the United States maintains that “we’re not going to pressure [Ukraine]; we’re not going to dictate to [Ukraine]” whether or when to negotiate.

4. From our correspondents

Banksy unveils a mural of a gymnast on a destroyed building in Ukraine: British street artist Banksy unveiled his latest artwork, this time in Ukraine, Victoria Bisset reports from London, putting an end to weeks of speculation about whether he had traveled to the country.

The anonymous graffiti artist shared images on his Instagram page late Friday of a mural depicting a female gymnast balancing on the rubble of a destroyed building.

However, he gave no information about the piece or his travels — revealing only its location as the town of Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region. The town, about 30 miles northwest of the Ukrainian capital, was besieged by Russian forces in the early weeks of the invasion and subjected to aerial bombardment. It was recaptured by Ukraine in early April.

World-renowned graffiti artist Banksy unveiled a work in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, which had been occupied by Russia until April. (Video: Reuters)

