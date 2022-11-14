Hunger-striking British Egyptian dissident’s family gets proof of life

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CAIRO — The family of British Egyptian political prisoner Alaa Abdel Fattah — who started a water strike on Nov. 6 — received proof of life via handwritten letter date Nov. 12, his sister announced Monday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight His case has dominated the discourse at the U.N. Climate Conference known as COP27 — a gathering Egypt hoped would help bring the country positive attention. Instead, there has been a focus on Egypt’s record of repressing civil society. Visiting world leaders have repeatedly called for Abdel Fattah’s release as his family raised alarm that he could die behind bars during the conference.

A prominent voice from the country’s 2011 revolution, Abdel Fattah is serving a five-year sentence after he was found guilty of “spreading false news undermining national security” last year. He has been in and out of prison for around a decade on various charges that rights groups say are only an attempt to silence his dissent.

Before Saturday’s letter, his family last heard from him via letter that he planned to launch a water strike on Nov. 6.

“I’m so relieved,” his sister Sanaa Seif wrote on Twitter. “Alaa is alive, he says he’s drinking water again as of November 12th.”

She added: “He says he’ll say more as soon as he can. It’s definitely his handwriting. Proof of life, at last.”

