Visiting liberated Kherson, Zelensky sees ‘beginning of the end of the war’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a triumphant visit to Kherson on Monday morning, saying that the city’s liberation marked “the beginning of the end of the war” and pledging to drive Russia entirely out of his country.
“Nobody just gave us anything,” he said when a journalist suggested Russia had fled the city. “The price of this victory is considered very high,” the president said, adding that there had been “a lot of people wounded and a very high number of dead.”
“I think they ran because our army threatened the enemy and they were in grave danger,” Zelensky said of the Russians. “There were intense fights. And here is the result: we are here today in Kherson.”
Kherson, an important port city located where the Dnieper River meets the Black Sea, was the sole regional capital that Russian forces had managed to capture since the start of their invasion on Feb. 24.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared Kherson city, along with the broader Kherson region and three other Ukrainian provinces, to be annexed and part of Russia — in violation of international law.
Moscow’s surrender of the city last week exposed Putin’s annexation proclamation as a fantasy, divorced from reality on the ground, and the jubilation of residents upon the arrival of Ukrainian troops demonstrated that Russia did not enjoy the local support it tried to claim from staged referendums in September.
Zelensky’s visit on Monday came as Ukrainian authorities began documenting evidence of atrocities carried out during the more than eight months of Russian occupation of Kherson, including allegations of torture. Some residents said they did not know the locations of loved ones arrested by the Russians.
Standing barely a mile from the Dnieper River marking the edge of Russian-controlled territory, Zelensky appeared relaxed, and the president, a former comedic actor even cracked jokes.
When asked why it was so important to be in Kherson today, he at first quipped it was because of the region’s famously delicious watermelons.
“Honestly, important to be here,” he added. “I think I have to speak here and support the people of Kherson, support them so that they would feel we don’t just talk about this, promise things, but we come back and raise our flag. And honestly, I also want to feel this emotion, this energy of the people. It motivates me.”
Zelensky said he was ready for peace, but not if that meant handing over Ukrainian territory. U.S. officials, in particular, have pressed him in recent days to voice a greater openness to negotiations to end the war.
“We are ready for peace, but our peace for our country,” Zelensky said. “It’s all our country, all of our territory. We respect the law and respect sovereignty of all countries, but now we’re talking about our country and fighting against Russian aggression.”
Asked about potential war crimes in the recently liberated region, Zelensky said he could not say for certain how many crimes Russian forces had committed, but he estimated it was in the “hundreds.”
Zelensky said officials were working on restoring electricity to the city, where he estimated that about 70,000 to 80,000 resident remains from a preinvasion population of 300,000.
Russia ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the southern city of Kherson and its immediate surroundings today, redeploying its forces to the east bank of the Dnieper River, in what appeared to amount to another major setback for President Vladimir Putin.
