Ukraine live briefing: Focus turns to damage and evidence of atrocities in Kherson

Ukrainian prosecutors have documented more than 400 war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops, Zelensky said Sunday in his nightly address. He said the bodies of civilians and soldiers were being found. In Kherson, he said, “the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions.” Evidence of torture and brutal killings were found in areas like Bucha, near Kyiv, and Mariupol, on the Black Sea, after Russian troops retreated.

Ukraine is working to restore essential infrastructure in Kherson such as communication, internet, television, electricity and running water, Zelensky said. “We will bring back transport and postal services,” he said. “We will bring back ambulances and normal medicine.” Kherson was one of the first major cities to be captured during the Russian invasion and was subjected to harsh occupation. About 100,000 residents are there now, Zelensky said — a fraction of its prewar population of about 300,000.

Some communication with the outside world had been restored in Kherson, thanks to Starlink systems set up by the Ukrainian military and police in the central square. Dozens of residents lined up to gain access to the free internet service after days, if not weeks, of being cut off from friends and family. Some cellular service was also restored in the center of the city on Sunday evening, Oleksandr Samoylenko, head of the regional council of Kherson, told The Washington Post.