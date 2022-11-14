Ukraine live briefing: Focus turns to damage and evidence of atrocities in Kherson

Ukraine is working to restore key infrastructure in the newly liberated city of Kherson as it assesses the damage and evidence of “war crimes” left by months of Russian occupation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday night. Zelensky warned that the city in southern Ukraine was still “very dangerous,” with unexploded ordnance scattered in the area.
The United States on Sunday said it would send more aid to Ukraine, and experts said the retaking of Kherson was a time to “help Ukraine take advantage of its momentum.” Meanwhile, heavy fighting continues in what appears to be Russia’s next target, the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
Russian zookeeper kidnaps animals — including raccoons — from Kherson: Russia’s military has gained a reputation for looting its way across Ukraine, taking washing machines, electronics, cultural artifacts and even the bones of the lover of Empress Catherine II. But the latest theft — including seven raccoons, two female wolves, peacocks, a llama and a donkey from Kherson Zoo — entered the realm of farce, The Post’s Moscow bureau chief Robyn Dixon reports.
A private Crimean zoo, Taigan Lion Park, owned by Oleg Zubkov, filmed him inexpertly grabbing raccoons by their tails and dumping them into cages in a YouTube video headlined “We are in Kherson. Oleg Zubkov catches raccoons with BARE HANDS!!!”
The video, which was made unavailable Sunday, showed him with two assistants, manhandling the llama into a dilapidated, windowless van as a dog yapped nearby. Another video uploaded Sunday showed two wolves that he said were from Kherson Zoo being unloaded at the Crimean zoo as two Russian television channels filmed the event. He called it “temporary evacuation.”
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry posted one of the videos and warned of reprisal for the raccoon theft.