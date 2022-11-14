Ukraine live briefing: Focus turns to damage and evidence of atrocities in Kherson

By
and 
 
November 14, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EST
A Ukrainian serviceman embraces his mother in the village of Vavylove on Sunday, after being reunited for the first time since Russian troops withdrew from the Kherson region.
A Ukrainian serviceman embraces his mother in the village of Vavylove on Sunday, after being reunited for the first time since Russian troops withdrew from the Kherson region. (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Ukraine is working to restore key infrastructure in the newly liberated city of Kherson as it assesses the damage and evidence of “war crimes” left by months of Russian occupation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday night. Zelensky warned that the city in southern Ukraine was still “very dangerous,” with unexploded ordnance scattered in the area.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The United States on Sunday said it would send more aid to Ukraine, and experts said the retaking of Kherson was a time to “help Ukraine take advantage of its momentum.” Meanwhile, heavy fighting continues in what appears to be Russia’s next target, the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • Ukrainian prosecutors have documented more than 400 war crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops, Zelensky said Sunday in his nightly address. He said the bodies of civilians and soldiers were being found. In Kherson, he said, “the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions.” Evidence of torture and brutal killings were found in areas like Bucha, near Kyiv, and Mariupol, on the Black Sea, after Russian troops retreated.
  • Ukraine is working to restore essential infrastructure in Kherson such as communication, internet, television, electricity and running water, Zelensky said. “We will bring back transport and postal services,” he said. “We will bring back ambulances and normal medicine.” Kherson was one of the first major cities to be captured during the Russian invasion and was subjected to harsh occupation. About 100,000 residents are there now, Zelensky said — a fraction of its prewar population of about 300,000.
  • Some communication with the outside world had been restored in Kherson, thanks to Starlink systems set up by the Ukrainian military and police in the central square. Dozens of residents lined up to gain access to the free internet service after days, if not weeks, of being cut off from friends and family. Some cellular service was also restored in the center of the city on Sunday evening, Oleksandr Samoylenko, head of the regional council of Kherson, told The Washington Post.
  • National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States will send additional military aid to Ukraine soon, in an amount “roughly the same magnitude” as a $400 million aid package announced last week. “We are remaining steady in our supply of security assistance,” Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, as they traveled with President Biden to the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia. “There will be no slackening in our support or deviation from the frequency and intensity of that support,” Sullivan said. The political composition of the 2023-24 U.S. House is still undetermined.

2. Battleground updates

  • The Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine is emerging as Russia’s next target. After its retreat from Kherson, Russia is launching a new offensive in the eastern region, the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank, said Sunday evening. Zelensky said the fighting there was still intense. “The level of Russian attacks is not decreasing,” he said.
  • Ukrainian crews have removed thousands of explosives, but many more pose a danger to Kherson, authorities said. One person died and four others were injured while clearing mines, Zelensky said. Yaroslav Yanushevych, the regional governor, posted a video Sunday in which he said Russians “have mined almost everything.” He also called on people to avoid “crowded places.” In another dispatch, he urged people to avoid the city center on Monday so crews could clear explosives.

3. Global impact

  • Zelensky plans to address the G-20 summit via video on Tuesday. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is in Asia this week to meet with his counterparts and discuss support.
  • Ukraine has revoked credentials from journalists who conducted unauthorized reporting in Kherson, the nation’s military said. Sunday’s announcement — which was posted in English and Ukrainian — did not identify the journalists or the outlets with which they were working.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a new amendment to strip some Russians of their citizenship if they criticize the military over its war on Ukraine or call for Russia to leave the territories it illegally claimed to annex. If rubber-stamped by Russia’s parliament, as expected, the amendment would apply to Russians of foreign parentage who were granted citizenship. Those who question Russia’s borders or criticize the war would lose their Russian passports even if they have no other citizenship.

4. From our correspondents

Russian zookeeper kidnaps animals — including raccoons — from Kherson: Russia’s military has gained a reputation for looting its way across Ukraine, taking washing machines, electronics, cultural artifacts and even the bones of the lover of Empress Catherine II. But the latest theft — including seven raccoons, two female wolves, peacocks, a llama and a donkey from Kherson Zoo — entered the realm of farce, The Post’s Moscow bureau chief Robyn Dixon reports.

A private Crimean zoo, Taigan Lion Park, owned by Oleg Zubkov, filmed him inexpertly grabbing raccoons by their tails and dumping them into cages in a YouTube video headlined “We are in Kherson. Oleg Zubkov catches raccoons with BARE HANDS!!!”

The video, which was made unavailable Sunday, showed him with two assistants, manhandling the llama into a dilapidated, windowless van as a dog yapped nearby. Another video uploaded Sunday showed two wolves that he said were from Kherson Zoo being unloaded at the Crimean zoo as two Russian television channels filmed the event. He called it “temporary evacuation.”

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry posted one of the videos and warned of reprisal for the raccoon theft.

Loading...
Loading...