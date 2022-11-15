Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky says Kherson is ‘beginning of the end of the war,’ tells G-20 Russia can be stopped

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kherson on Monday, greeted by a crowd of hundreds who celebrated Ukraine retaking the strategic city. Kherson’s liberation, he said in a speech, marked the “beginning of the end of the war.” The nation is now working to restore internet, electricity, water and other supplies to the city.
Zelensky, in his nightly video address, welcomed anti-nuclear-arms statements by China and the United States, and he told delegates at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, via video on Tuesday, that “now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped.”
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
Prosecutors do not plan criminal charges against Rudy Giuliani over Ukraine: U.S. Justice Department officials do not plan criminal charges against the former New York mayor in connection with his dealings in Ukraine while serving as a personal attorney for President Donald Trump, according to a letter made public Monday.
The decision was disclosed in a one-paragraph letter, filed by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, indicating that the investigation into Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian individuals was done and “that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming.”
Giuliani has repeatedly said he did not commit any violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, Shayna Jacobs reports. The investigation into the matter resulted in an April 28, 2021, seizure of devices at his Manhattan home and offices. His engagements in Ukraine during Donald Trump’s presidency were a prominent theme in Trump’s first impeachment proceeding. Giuliani was said to be making contacts there in an effort to dig up incriminating information about Joe Biden and his son Hunter before the 2020 election.