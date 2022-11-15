Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky says Kherson is ‘beginning of the end of the war,’ tells G-20 Russia can be stopped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the recently liberated city of Kherson on Monday. (Handout/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kherson on Monday, greeted by a crowd of hundreds who celebrated Ukraine retaking the strategic city. Kherson’s liberation, he said in a speech, marked the “beginning of the end of the war.” The nation is now working to restore internet, electricity, water and other supplies to the city.

Zelensky, in his nightly video address, welcomed anti-nuclear-arms statements by China and the United States, and he told delegates at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, via video on Tuesday, that “now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Zelensky welcomed comments from global leaders on nuclear threats. He referred to the “G-19,” and not the G-20, which includes Russia, in his nightly address, and noted that “influential statements have already been made” on the eve of the summit. “In particular, it is important that the United States and China jointly highlighted that the threats of using nuclear weapons were unacceptable,” he said in his nightly address. “Everyone understands to whom these words are addressed.”

In Kherson, Zelensky pledged to drive Russia out of Ukraine entirely. “I think they ran because our army threatened the enemy and they were in grave danger,” he said of Russian occupiers in his speech to the city. “There were intense fights. And here is the result: We are here today in Kherson.” He said Ukraine was ready for peace, but not if it meant handing over its territory to Russia.

U.S. prisoners in Russia were a point of discussion when the CIA director, William J. Burns, met with Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's foreign intelligence service, on Monday in Ankara, Turkey. On Tuesday, the Russian ambassador in Washington is expected to meet with White House officials on the same issue. These meetings come less than a week after Brittney Griner, a WNBA star detained in Russia, began her move to a penal colony.

2. Battleground updates

The Pentagon said Monday that the Army awarded over half a billion dollars’ worth of contracts to Lockheed Martin to produce Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, known as GMLRS, to replenish the U.S. arsenal. The surface-to-surface missile system with a range of approximately 50 miles has been a centerpiece of the advanced military assistance that the United States has been giving to Ukraine.

Britain said Tuesday that Russia was redeploying some troops to the Henichesk area of Kherson. “It is well positioned to coordinate action against potential Ukrainian threats. … Above all, it is currently out of range of Ukrainian artillery systems which have inflicted heavy damage” on the Kremlin’s forces, the Defense Ministry in London said.

A senior U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity under terms set by the Pentagon, claimed on Monday to be “not aware of any operation at this stage of Ukrainians crossing the [Dnieper] river,” the new front line after the recapture of the city of Kherson. The Pentagon could not say with absolute certainty, however, that every last Russian had left the western side of the Dnieper, citing media reports that indicated some small bands of troops loyal to Moscow might have stayed behind.

Russia unsuccessfully tried to seize territory in the northeastern part of the Kharkiv region and "intensified offensive operations" in the eastern Donetsk region, according to the Institute for the Study of War. The Washington-based think tank said late Monday that the Kremlin was claiming gains in Donetsk in an effort to take attention away from its pullback in Kherson.

3. Global impact

The United States imposed a new round of sanctions against Russia on Monday targeting military supply chains. "The United States will continue to crack down on Russia's attempts to evade international sanctions to fund its war machine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. In his nightly address on Monday, Zelensky said he was "grateful" for the sanctions, adding that there should be "punishment for complicity in terror."

Recovery and rebuilding in Ukraine could cause up to 49 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, Ukraine's minister of environmental protection, Ruslan Strilets, said at COP27, the BBC reported. He added that Ukraine plans to collect evidence and seek compensation from Russia. The war has already led to 33 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday it is planning to send missions to power plants in Rivne, Chernobyl, Khmelnytskyi and South Ukraine. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been "relatively quiet recently, with reduced shelling," IAEA Director Rafael Mariano Grossi said in the statement.

4. From our correspondents

Prosecutors do not plan criminal charges against Rudy Giuliani over Ukraine: U.S. Justice Department officials do not plan criminal charges against the former New York mayor in connection with his dealings in Ukraine while serving as a personal attorney for President Donald Trump, according to a letter made public Monday.

The decision was disclosed in a one-paragraph letter, filed by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, indicating that the investigation into Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian individuals was done and “that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming.”

Giuliani has repeatedly said he did not commit any violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, Shayna Jacobs reports. The investigation into the matter resulted in an April 28, 2021, seizure of devices at his Manhattan home and offices. His engagements in Ukraine during Donald Trump’s presidency were a prominent theme in Trump’s first impeachment proceeding. Giuliani was said to be making contacts there in an effort to dig up incriminating information about Joe Biden and his son Hunter before the 2020 election.

