Why are NATO Articles 4 and 5 being discussed after the blast in Poland?

By
and 
 
Updated November 15, 2022 at 7:26 p.m. EST|Published November 15, 2022 at 6:49 p.m. EST
NATO tanks and military vehicles are shown ahead of a live-fire exercise as part of the Iron Spear military drill in Latvia on Tuesday. (Ints Kalnins/Reuters)

Two people were killed in explosions Tuesday in the Polish town of Przewodow on the border with Ukraine, according to a Polish official. The incident came amid a day of heavy Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory, but it was unclear where the reported strike in Poland came from, or whether it was deliberate.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Because Poland is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a 30-member military alliance, a strike on the country could mark a pivotal moment in the Russia-Ukraine war — depending on what actually happened.

Despite the fact that authorities are still investigating the source and cause of the explosions, news of the incident quickly led to speculation about NATO’s Article 5, which states that “an armed attack against one or more of [the members] in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all” and that force can be used in response.

While clear-cut evidence of a deliberate Russian attack on Poland could theoretically lead a country to invoke Article 5, Polish authorities have yet to provide such details, and U.S. and European officials stressed Tuesday evening that they are still collecting information and coordinating among allies.

A more likely — but not certain — outcome is that Poland could invoke Article 4 of NATO’s founding treaty, which allows members to bring any issue of concern, especially related to security, for discussion at the North Atlantic Council, the alliance’s political decision-making body. This would give members the chance to come together to discuss the next steps.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday called an emergency meeting of the country’s national defense and security council. In a statement, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it did not strike any targets in or near Poland.

Oana Lungescu, a spokesperson for NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said he would chair a meeting of alliance ambassadors Wednesday morning in Brussels “to discuss this tragic incident.”

The North Atlantic Council of ambassadors from the 30 member states normally meets on Wednesdays; Stoltenberg has set the session as an emergency agenda item.

War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Russia fired at least 85 missiles on at least six major cities in Ukraine on November 15, in one of the most widespread attacks of the war so far. The strikes came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking by video link, presented a 10-point peace plan to G-20 leaders at a summit in Indonesia. As in previous Russian missile attacks, critical civilian infrastructure appeared to be primary targets. Parts of several cities that were hit were left without electrical power on Tuesday afternoon.

Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.

Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.

Loading...
Loading...