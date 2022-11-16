Malta moves to loosen its abortion ban after crisis with American tourist

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Malta on Wednesday moved to loosen its strictest-in-Europe abortion ban, with its government saying it would propose legal changes that would enable the procedure if a woman’s health is at serious risk. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The changes, which will be put before parliament next week, come as the tiny island country’s policies faced scrutiny after an American tourist — 16 weeks pregnant — started bleeding profusely, suffering an incomplete miscarriage with a life-threatening risk. When Maltese doctors wouldn’t terminate the pregnancy, the woman, Andrea Prudente, had to be airlifted hundreds of miles to Spain.

Malta’s prime minister, Robert Abela, later said the case had put the country under the spotlight “for the wrong reasons.”

Malta, the smallest member of the European Union, has until now maintained the lone total abortion ban in the bloc, including in cases of incest and rape, as well as when the woman’s health is at risk. In theory women can face jail time for having an abortion, though prosecutions have been exceedingly rare.

The country south of Italy’s island of Sicily is predominantly Catholic, and in some ways it has become highly secular: Same-sex marriage was legalized in 2017, and it draws high grades for LGBT rights. But abortion has remained a highly contested issue.

At a news conference Wednesday, officials acknowledged problems with the existing laws, where the criminal code leaves both doctors and women theoretically vulnerable to imprisonment. Malta’s health minister, Chris Fearne, said new amendments would clear the way for the procedure — without legal risk — if the women’s health is at risk.

“The choice isn’t between the mother living or the baby living. The choice here is whether the mother and baby both die, or if the mother’s life is saved,” Fearne said, according to the Times of Malta.

Among E.U. countries, Poland is generally seen as having the second most rigid abortion laws, after tightening its rules in 2020. But other countries have been going in the other direction. Last year, the micronation of San Marino voted to make abortion legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. And Ireland in 2018 legalized abortion after a long-running campaign.

In an interview published earlier this month with the Times of Malta, Abela had suggested that changes in Malta would be coming. While stressing that changes would be narrow — not a pathway to broadly decriminalizing abortion — the prime minister expressed sympathy with women he had met who had been forced to seek abortion pills in the mail.

“If they suffered complications, they couldn’t go to a health clinic or hospital for fear of getting locked up,” Abela said.

He said that hundreds of people in Malta were using the pills every year.

“How can I close my eyes to this?” he said.

