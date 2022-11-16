Myanmar releases ex-U.K. ambassador, Australian aide to Suu Kyi from prison

The military government, which took power in a 2021 coup that deposed Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government, will free Australian economist Sean Turnell, Briton Vicky Bowman, Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota and American Kyaw Htay Oo, the state-run MRTV News channel said. The four will reportedly be deported.

Myanmar’s junta released four foreign prisoners including an Australian aide to Aung San Suu Kyi and a former British ambassador to the Southeast Asian country, according to state media, in what authorities described as an amnesty to mark a national holiday on Thursday.

There was no immediate independent confirmation that the four had been released but Australian lawmaker Zoe Daniel, who sits on a Parliament Committee for foreign affairs, said on Twitter she had received “credible reports and corroborating information” that Turnell had been released.

The junta, which has been sanctioned by much of the West, also faces increasing diplomatic isolation from its Asian neighbors. Indonesia, which takes over as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a regional grouping, in the new year has vowed to take a harder line against the regime. Malaysia’s foreign minister has said he would not recognize the junta’s elections next year, which are widely regarded as a sham.