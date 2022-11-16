NATO ambassadors convene over explosions in Poland

BRUSSELS — NATO ambassadors gathered Wednesday morning for an emergency meeting to discuss explosions in Poland, as senior Western officials tried to curtail speculation about the cause of the incident or the suggestion that it could lead to a direct hostilities between Russia and NATO.
Emerging from an emergency meeting of top U.S. allies, President Biden said that there was “plenty of evidence,” including from its trajectory, to suggest that the missile was not fired from Russia, which for its part has denied responsibility. “But we’ll see.”
The mere possibility of a hit on a NATO member state reverberated quickly across a continent on edge after months of war, underscoring fears that the conflict could spread beyond Ukraine’s borders.
In the wake of the incident, officials and analysts speculated that Poland might invoke Article 4 of NATO’s founding treaty, which allows members to bring any issue of concern, especially related to security, for discussion at the North Atlantic Council, the alliance’s political decision-making body.
However, there is no indication that Poland invoked the article. A NATO diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, said Wednesday gathering is simply an “emergency meeting.”
The explosions in Poland come at a particularly tense moment, as Russia launched mass airstrikes across Ukraine in apparent retribution for its loss of the strategic city of Kherson, and world leaders gathered for a Group of 20 nations summit in Bali focused on the fallout from Russia’s war.
On Wednesday, as speculation about the attack in Poland swirled, the leaders of the world’s biggest economies issued a declaration acknowledging that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had harmed the global economy and called the use of nuclear weapons “inadmissible.”
Most members of the G-20 “strongly condemned” the war, the declaration said, adding that there were also “other views and different assessments of the situation.”
Russia and China had pushed hard against the use of the word “war” to refer to the invasion, delegates told The Washington Post. But in the final declaration that was released, leaders said the “war in Ukraine further adversely impact[ed] the global economy.”
Rebecca Tan contributed from Nusa Dua, Indonesia.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russia fired at least 85 missiles on at least six major cities in Ukraine on November 15, in one of the most widespread attacks of the war so far. The strikes came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking by video link, presented a 10-point peace plan to G-20 leaders at a summit in Indonesia. As in previous Russian missile attacks, critical civilian infrastructure appeared to be primary targets. Parts of several cities that were hit were left without electrical power on Tuesday afternoon.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.