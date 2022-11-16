The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates West backs probe of blast in Poland; U.S. says missile probably not fired from Russia

World leaders including President Biden attend an emergency meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday after a missile blast in Poland. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
By
and 
 
Updated November 16, 2022 at 1:15 a.m. EST|Published November 16, 2022 at 12:55 a.m. EST

Investigations are continuing into the origins of a Russian-made missile that exploded in a Polish village on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, killing two people and raising fears that the conflict in Ukraine could widen into NATO territory. World leaders, at an emergency meeting Wednesday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, offered their support for the investigation, promising to take “appropriate next steps” as the probe progresses.

President Biden said early indications suggested the missile was not fired from Russia, which has denied responsibility. Several countries — including Ukraine — use Soviet-era weapons, and Kyiv accused Moscow of spreading a “conspiracy theory” that it was allegedly a Ukrainian air defense missile that hit Poland.

Here’s what else to know

  • The blast in Poland came as Russia bombarded Ukraine with about 90 missiles Tuesday, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. It was one of the most extensive such barrages since the Feb. 24 invasion, striking targets such as energy infrastructure and apartment blocks across the country.
  • Leaders of NATO and the Group of 7 nations condemned the “barbaric missile attacks” that Russia launched on Ukraine, and pledged to hold Moscow accountable. The strikes occurred as the G-20 is gathering on the Indonesian resort island of Bali to discuss the wider impacts of the war. Russia’s G-20 delegation was silent after news of the explosion broke early Wednesday local time.
  • Poland is a member of the NATO military alliance, so a strike on the country could mark a pivotal moment in the Ukraine conflict. Warsaw was likely to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which allows members to bring any issue of concern for discussion at the North Atlantic Council. The incident led to speculation about Article 5, which states that “an armed attack against one or more of [the members] in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all.”

War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Russia fired at least 85 missiles on at least six major cities in Ukraine on November 15, in one of the most widespread attacks of the war so far. The strikes came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking by video link, presented a 10-point peace plan to G-20 leaders at a summit in Indonesia. As in previous Russian missile attacks, critical civilian infrastructure appeared to be primary targets. Parts of several cities that were hit were left without electrical power on Tuesday afternoon.

Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.

Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.

Loading...