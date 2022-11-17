Dutch court convicts three of murder in MH17 jet downing over Ukraine

AMSTERDAM — A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian national who commanded pro-Russian separatists in Donbas of murder in the downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight over eastern Ukraine in 2014, in which all 298 passengers and crew on board were killed.
None of the defendants attended the trial. Those convicted face potential sentences of up to life in prison, though they may never be captured.
The verdict draws the line under a years-long investigation into who fired a Buk surface-to-air missile that hit the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, leaving bodies and wreckage scattered across fields in eastern Ukraine.
The incident occurred during fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces in an area where several Ukrainian military jets were shot down in the weeks preceding the destruction of MH17.
Russia has long maintained it was not a party to the conflict that unfolded in 2014 and that it did not control pro-Russian fighters in Donetsk, where the four defendants held senior positions as part of the separatist militias.
None of the suspects in the case appeared for the trial that began two and a half years ago.
The Kremlin always adamantly denied any involvement in the MH17 downing and sought to smear the probe as politically biased, promoting various explanations for how the plane was shot down from blaming the Ukrainian government to dismissing the evidence in the case as fabricated.
Dutch investigators went to great lengths to debunk those claims, publishing a detailed timeline of the strike, laying out the defendants played in delivering the missile system to the launch location in Pervomaiskyi and the subsequent downing of the plane.
Many family members of the MH17 victims have suggested that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine this year might have been averted had the international community pushed back harder against Moscow in the years after the plane was shot down.
“Despite evidence to the contrary, the West was happy to accept the idea that separatist groups in Ukraine weren’t just proxies for the Russian Federation, so they could turn a blind eye to Russian aggression,” said Eliot Higgins, the founder of investigative group Bellingcat which used open source intelligence to link the Buk missile system to Russia’s 53rd Anti Aircraft Missile Brigade and shared their findings with the Dutch investigators.
“This led to a frozen conflict in Eastern Ukraine which gave Russia time to prepare for a full military invasion of Ukraine, leading to international impacts to energy and food supplies,” Higgins added. “Had the West stood up to Russian aggression in 2014 we may have avoided the situation we’re in today.”
Just two days before the MH17 verdict was handed down, the nearly nine-months-long war in Ukraine saw one of its tensest moments when a missile landed in Poland, killing two people. Officials in Washington and Warsaw said it was likely a stray Ukrainian air defense missile that landed in the Polish-Ukrainian border area.
The U.S. National Security Council said in a statement that whatever the final conclusions of the investigation into the incident may be, “the party ultimately responsible for this tragic incident is Russia” as it launched the war.
Russian Embassy in Australia quipped back, tweeting this statement was “all you need to know about MH17 investigation and trial.”
One of defendants in the case, Igor Girkin, was a commander of Kremlin-backed separatist forces in the Donetsk region and once boasted that he had “pulled the trigger of war” in Ukraine. For years he lived safely in Russia but has reportedly returned last month to the front line in Ukraine.
Girkin is believed to be the most senior military officer who was in direct contact with Moscow at the time of the plane’s crash and helped transport the missile system that shot down the plane. He has previously said he felt “a moral responsibility” for the mass deaths of the passengers but denied that he played a direct role in it.
In mid-October, Girkin wrote on his popular Telegram blog, which he often uses as a platform for fierce criticism of the military strategy executed by regular Russian forces, that he had joined the “active army” once again. His wife, Myroslava Reginska, shared a photo of Girkin, who also goes by the nom de guerre Igor Strelkov, wearing a military uniform.
Following the reports that Girkin returned to the front line, Ukrainians have launched a crowdfunding campaign to collect a $100,000 bounty for his capture. If Ukrainian forces succeed in detaining Girkin, the Netherlands would likely seek his extradition in hopes of bringing some justice to the hundreds of family members who lost their loved ones in the MH17 downing.
