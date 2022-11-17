Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv seeks to join probe into fatal Poland blast that West says was probably caused by Ukraine’s defenses

Ukrainian officials are tallying the damage from a massive barrage of Russian missile strikes across the country earlier this week that spilled over into Poland, with an explosion that Warsaw and U.S. and other Western officials concluded Wednesday was probably caused by a stray Ukrainian air defense missile.
“The Ukrainian position is very transparent: We strive to establish all the details, every fact,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday, calling for Ukrainian specialists to join an international investigation into the Nov. 15 incident, which killed two people. Earlier, he said he had “no doubt” the missile did not originate in Ukraine.