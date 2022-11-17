Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv seeks to join probe into fatal Poland blast that West says was probably caused by Ukraine’s defenses

“The Ukrainian position is very transparent: We strive to establish all the details, every fact,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday, calling for Ukrainian specialists to join an international investigation into the Nov. 15 incident, which killed two people. Earlier, he said he had “no doubt” the missile did not originate in Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials are tallying the damage from a massive barrage of Russian missile strikes across the country earlier this week that spilled over into Poland, with an explosion that Warsaw and U.S. and other Western officials concluded Wednesday was probably caused by a stray Ukrainian air defense missile.

Asked by a Reuters reporter early Thursday about Zelensky’s assertion that Ukraine was not involved, President Biden said : “That’s not the evidence.” Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, continued to frame Ukrainian statements about the alleged involvement of Russian missiles as a “deliberate provocation” designed to escalate the war.

A U.N. meeting Wednesday to discuss grain shipments from Ukrainian and Russian ports descended into an argument between representatives from Kyiv and Moscow over the explosion in Poland. The agreement expires Nov. 19, and Ukraine and Western nations are pressing for it to be extended to avoid a global food crisis.

Michal Baranowski, director of the German Marshall Fund’s Warsaw office, said the incident in Poland is likely to galvanize Ukraine’s allies as they weigh calls for more robust antimissile defense support. “The question now,” he said, “is how do we, with the Ukrainians, stop Russian air and missile attacks throughout Ukraine and if they spill over to NATO territory?”

Border village in east Poland hit by deadly fallout from war next door. Residents in this sleepy Polish village of about 400 people had become accustomed to living on the edge of a country at war. “We had been in a stressful situation since the beginning of the war — we had a lot of refugees at first,” said its mayor, Grzegorz Drewnik. “We got used to it.”