Rishi Sunak budget seeks to stabilize U.K. economy rattled by Liz Truss

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — The new government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak executed a screeching U-turn from his predecessor on Thursday, unveiling a new economic plan that calls for billions of dollars in tough spending cuts alongside steep tax increases, in a package designed to stabilize skeptical financial markets and tackle soaring inflation.

Unveiling the five-year plan, Britain’s new finance minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, warned that the United Kingdom faced a global “economic storm,” with soaring energy and food prices, coupled with the highest inflation rate — 11.1 percent last month — in more than 40 years.

He acknowledged that the $65 billion package — half in new taxes and half in spending cuts — would be painful and felt by ordinary citizens. As he read out the statement in the House of Commons, lawmakers on both sides were, for the most part, unusually quiet.

Hunt told the nation that the data show Britain is already in recession, which he called “a recession made in Russia,” because of its war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Hunt said that it was crucial for the British government to work alongside the Bank of England to lower inflationary pressure. He acknowledged that Britain needed to “give the world confidence … that we pay our way” and so he said his tax-and-spending plan would reduce borrowing over time. The government will give itself five years to hit debt and spending targets, instead of three years currently.

Opposition leaders say that part of the economic pain felt today was caused by the Conservative Party itself, which has been in power since 2010.

“The mess we are in is a result of 12 weeks of Conservative chaos, but also 12 years of Conservative economic failure,” said Rachel Reeves, Hunt’s counterpart in the opposition Labour Party.

“This government has forced our economy into a doom loop where low growth leads to higher taxes, lower investments and squeezed wages, with the running down of public services — all of which hits economic growth again,” she said.

Britain is the only Group of Seven nation that has not yet recovered to its pre-pandemic size, after suffering from a decade of lower productivity and near-stagnant income growth.

Economists, including some officials at the Bank of England, are also saying that Brexit — the consuming obsession previous Conservative governments — has not helped but likely hurt the British economy, and will likely continue to do so. Sunak, a former hedge fund manager, was an early advocate for Britain’s leaving the European Union.

At a committee hearing in the House of Commons earlier this week, Swati Dhingra, a member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, told lawmakers, “it’s undeniable now that we’re seeing a much bigger slowdown in trade in the U.K. compared to the rest of the world.”

Advertisement

She declared that Brexit contributed to increased prices and reduced wages.

Today’s road map stands in stark contrast to the one issued just eight weeks ago by the previous government that proposed billions in unfunded tax cuts. The markets recoiled, which sent the cost of government borrowing — and mortgage and lending rates — spiraling upward, as the ill-fated premiership of Liz Truss imploded.

Truss had vowed to transform Britain into a low-tax, high-wage economy, but she didn’t explain how she would pay for her sweeping tax cuts. Critics disparaged her as a supply-side ideologue peddling trickle-down economics. Truss herself admitted that she had attempted to go “too far, too fast.” Her premiership was the shortest in British history.

The new finance minster, the fourth in as many months, is seeking to reassure markets that the grown-ups are back in charge.

Advertisement

Hunt’s budget will mean millions of people will be paying more tax on their incomes. As one example, people earning more than $148,000 a year will pay the highest rate of 45 percent beginning next year. Corporate tax rates, once set to decrease, now will remain the same.

Hunt said that while government spending will continue to increase in real terms every year for the next five years, it will do so at a slower rate. Most of the spending cuts in the plan will come later. Elections are scheduled for 2025.

The long-awaited independent forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), an official watchdog, was decidedly gloomy. It predicts overall growth for this year at 4.2 percent, but size of the economy will shrink by 1.4 percent in 2023. The agency forecasts an inflation rate of 9.1 percent this year and 7.4 percent next year, with unemployment expected to rise from 3.6 percent in 2023 to 4.9 percent in 2024.

Advertisement

The OBR said Thursday that despite the new government support to subsidize and cap soaring energy bills, living standards are going to fall by 7 percent over the next two years, erasing eight years of growth.

The Bank of England has warned that the country is headed for its longest recession in modern history; interest and mortgage rates are on the rise; and more workers, from nurses to transport workers, are on strike or threatening to. Paris recently overtook London as Europe’s largest stock market after recession fears hurt British stocks.

All this comes against a backdrop of extraordinary political and economic upheaval. The last time that the U.K. government unveiled a budget, the pound dropped to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar and then the Bank of England had to intervene.

The new Sunak administration is for the first time setting out its economic plans and hoping to reassure the markets that credibility, competence and prudent borrowing are something that they can expect from Britain.

Matthew Agarwala, an economist at the University of Cambridge, said that the spectacular failure of what became known as “Trussonomics” had left Sunak in a box.

“If we had a reputation for sound economic management, we might be able to stretch the rules a touch, but at the moment, markets have very little faith in U.K. leadership and they will be watching us like hawks,” he said.

GiftOutline Gift Article