Russia pummels Ukraine with missiles and drone strikes, injuring civilians

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia launched a series of missile and drone strikes across Ukraine on Thursday — its second major barrage this week — injuring sores of civilians and damaging critical infrastructure in the country’s south and east, Ukrainian officials said.
During a similar brutal fusillade on Tuesday, in which about 100 missiles and drone strikes were launched against Ukraine, one missile — now believed to have come from Ukrainian air defenses — landed in eastern Poland, killing two men in the village of Przewodow.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted on Wednesday that the missile that struck Poland was not fired by his military, saying he had “no doubt” despite intelligence and initial investigatory results announced by Polish President Andrzej Duda and NATO.
Zelensky’s position, however, was rebutted by President Biden shortly after midnight on Thursday.
Asked about Zelensky’s claim after disembarking from Marine One shortly upon his return to the White House from the Group of 20 leaders’ summit in Indonesia, Biden said: “That’s not the evidence.”
Barely a half-hour later, at 8 a.m. in Ukraine, air raid sirens blared across the country.
And about an hour later, local authorities reported that Ukraine’s air defenses were shooting down Russian missiles and drones but that some energy and industrial infrastructure targets had been hit.
In Dnipro, a regional capital in central Ukraine, dashboard camera footage showed a giant explosion in the center of a city street as vehicles drove along a main thruway. Zelensky posted the video, which The Washington Post was not immediately able to independently verify.
“Morning. A peaceful city and the desire of people to live a normal life. Go to work, on business. Missile strike!” Zelensky wrote in a comment, accompanying the video.
Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, posted on his Telegram channel that Russian missiles had hit two districts of Dnipro, causing a “major fire” and damaging residential buildings. He said that 14 people had been hospitalized with injuries, including a 15-year-old girl.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told an economic conference in Kyiv on Thursday that Russians were “bombing our enterprises in Dnipro,” including the aerospace manufacturer Pivdenmash, and gas production facilities.
Kyiv’s military administration posted on Telegram that air defenses had shot down four missiles and five self-detonating drones.
On the Black Sea coast, authorities reported that three people were injured during attacks in the Odessa region.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he was speaking to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken by telephone “right during” the missile strikes. Kuleba, writing on Twitter, said that Blinken “shared the view” that Russia “bears full responsibility for its missile terror and its consequences on the territory of Ukraine, Poland, and Moldova.”
Moldova, which is interconnected with Ukraine’s power grid, on Tuesday experienced widespread electrical outages after a key transmission line automatically shut down after Ukrainian infrastructure was damaged during the Russian bombing.
Kuleba said he emphasized to Blinken that “deliveries of air defense systems to Ukraine needed to be sped up” and that “the time for ‘Patriots’ has come” — a reference to the Patriot surface to air missile system, which is a mainstay of the U.S. military.
Ukrainian officials said that Thursday’s continuing bombardment proved the hollowness of claims by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other senior Kremlin officials that Moscow is open to negotiating a peaceful settlement to the war.
Speaking at the G-20 meeting in Indonesia, which President Vladimir Putin declined to attend in person, Lavrov blamed Ukraine for refusing to negotiate and he demanded evidence that Western powers were interested in “disciplining” the Ukrainian president.
There has been little sign that negotiations are possible.
Putin has insisted that Ukraine must accept the territorial loss of four regions — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia — that the Russian leader has declared to be annexed and absorbed into his country, a flagrant violation of international law that has been condemned by many nations.
Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have pledged to retake all occupied lands, including Crimea, which Russia invaded and annexed illegally in 2014.
But on Thursday, even with the missiles flying, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he had secured commitments to continue an interim deal protecting Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports — an agreement regarded as crucial to preventing a global food crisis.
*As a result of the four-way talks hosted by Turkey, the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement was extended for 120 days as of 19 November 2022, in line with the decision taken between Turkey, the United Nations, the Russian Federation and Ukraine,” Erdogan said in a statement.
“It has been seen clearly how important and beneficial this agreement is for the food supply and security of the world, with the delivery of more than 11 million tons of grains and foodstuffs to those in need with nearly 500 ships in the last 4 months,” the Turkish president continued. In the statement, he expressed gratitude to Putin and Zelensky as well as United Nations Secretary General António Guterres.
Zeynep Karatas in Istanbul contributed to this report.
