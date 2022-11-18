Sweden confirms Nord Stream sabotage with explosives found at blast site

BRUSSELS — The mysterious blasts that hit the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were caused by “gross sabotage,” a Swedish prosecutor said Friday.
However, the statement did not speculate as to how the explosives got there or who might be to blame, saying the investigation would continue.
The late September explosions rocked a key pipeline carrying natural gas from Russia to Europe at a time when Russia was waging an energy war on the continent.
European officials were quick to call the incident “sabotage” and some have cast blame on Russia, though multiple investigations continue.
“These are deliberate actions, not an accident,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters Sept. 27. “The situation is as serious as it gets.”
Russia denied responsibility for the damage. The Russian government is “extremely concerned,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the same day.
Though the apparent attacks on pipelines initially raised fear of shortages, the impact on European supply was limited, mostly because the European Union had already started weaning itself off Russian energy in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
