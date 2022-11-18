North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, as tensions between Pyongyang and Washington escalated further amid U.S. efforts to strengthen coordination with its allies in Seoul and Tokyo. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight While North Korea has test-fired an unprecedented number of missiles this year, the launch of an ICBM has been uncommon. Friday’s event was Pyongyang’s second launch this month of a suspected ICBM, which are capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

The United States, South Korea and Japan have been holding a series of joint military drills to demonstrate their readiness in case of conflict with North Korea. While they say the drills are defensive in nature, the regime of leader Kim Jong Un views them as hostile acts and has used them to justify its weapons development and nuclear program.

Leaders of the three allied countries met on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Cambodia last week and issued a joint statement outlining their plans to work closer together, including in response to North Korea’s missile launches. They said Pyongyang’s missile tests “pose a grave threat to the peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.”

Advertisement

The countries have assessed that North Korea has completed preparations for its first nuclear test since 2017. After the ICBM launch in early November, a stark message from the Pentagon warned that any strike would result in “the end of the Kim Jong Un regime.”

In a statement Thursday, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said the United States is “gambling, for which it will certainly regret,” and added that the recent talks between the three countries in addition to the joint military drills are bringing instability and an “unpredictable phase” on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea also tested a short-range ballistic missile Thursday.

North Korea tests its ICBMs on a lofted trajectory, meaning they are fired at a much higher than normal trajectory — nearly straight up — to avoid other countries. The missiles have come down in the Sea of Japan, or the East Sea.

Advertisement

The missile on Friday flew a distance of 621 miles (1,000 km) and reached a height of 3,728 miles (6,000 km), according to Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. That is nearly as high as a powerful ICBM the country tested earlier this year, which reached 3,850 miles.

On Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the apparent ICBM likely fell in Japan’s waters west of the northernmost island, Hokkaido, and within the country’s exclusive economic zone. There was no reported damage to ships in those waters, said Kishida, who called the launch “unacceptable.”

Min Joo Kim in Seoul and Julia Mio Inuma in Tokyo contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article