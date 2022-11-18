Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky hails extension of Black Sea grain deal; 10M without power after Russian strikes

An international deal that provided safe passage for cargo ships carrying millions of tons of grain from Ukraine has been extended for 120 days, according to the leaders of Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations. The Russian invasion disrupted sea lanes that carried Ukrainian grain exports to the rest of the world through the Black Sea, threatening a global food crisis. The renewed agreement will reduce pressure on the global food market and save tens of millions of people from starvation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.
After recent battlefield setbacks, Russia intensified its strikes on Ukraine this week, taking out important infrastructure. The barrage led to further power cuts across Ukraine, leaving more than 10 million people without power, Zelensky said, as the first snow of winter fell in Kyiv.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
Russians fleeing Ukraine war seek success in Dubai: This cosmopolitan city-state in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates has long positioned itself as a nonaligned haven for global wealth and finance. Now, the UAE’s decision not to join Western sanctions against Moscow over its war in Ukraine has made Dubai a new hub for fortune-seeking Russians, who see much of the rest of the world closed off to them, writes Brian Rohan for The Washington Post.
“Putin’s a terrorist, and I don’t want to go to war for his ambitions,” said Sergei Tulinov, 35, a tattoo artist from Kaliningrad who sold his business and moved to Dubai shortly after Russia announced a partial military mobilization in late September. “I see no reason to defend my homeland when no one attacked it.”