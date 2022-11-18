Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky hails extension of Black Sea grain deal; 10M without power after Russian strikes Snow covers the city center of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)

An international deal that provided safe passage for cargo ships carrying millions of tons of grain from Ukraine has been extended for 120 days, according to the leaders of Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations. The Russian invasion disrupted sea lanes that carried Ukrainian grain exports to the rest of the world through the Black Sea, threatening a global food crisis. The renewed agreement will reduce pressure on the global food market and save tens of millions of people from starvation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.

After recent battlefield setbacks, Russia intensified its strikes on Ukraine this week, taking out important infrastructure. The barrage led to further power cuts across Ukraine, leaving more than 10 million people without power, Zelensky said, as the first snow of winter fell in Kyiv.

Here's the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres welcomed the extension of the Black Sea grain deal as other nations hailed the importance of the agreement. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the deal was "vital" and that more than 11 million tons of grain and other food supplies have been delivered under the initiative since July.

Zelensky called for Ukrainian specialists to join an international investigation into the death of two people after a missile struck Poland, while stressing he has “no doubt” that the missile did not come from his country. NATO leaders, including President Biden, have disputed that account. Poland’s president said that Ukraine might be permitted to observe the probe, though he declined to say if they would be active participants.

The explosion in Poland was probably from at least one or as many as two Ukrainian surface-to-air missiles that went off course, according to information seen by the U.S. intelligence community, a person familiar with the intelligence told The Washington Post

Brittney Griner, the U.S. basketball star imprisoned in Russia on drug charges in what the United States classifies as wrongful detention, has been transferred to a penal colony in Mordovia, southeast of Moscow. “Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment,” her legal team said in a statement Thursday.

2. Battleground updates

Kyiv’s governor accused Russia of “massively attacking Ukraine,” and the capital’s military administration said it had destroyed missiles and drones targeting the region. In Dnipro, 14 people were hospitalized after two districts were hit, a regional governor said, while three people were reported injured in Odessa.

Russian shelling killed seven people and destroyed a residential building in Zaporizhzhia , Zelensky said Thursday evening. He said the number of victims may increase as the rubble was still being cleared. He reiterated his calls to other nations to protect the Ukrainian sky from Russian missiles.

Heavy fighting continued in eastern and southern Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War said late Thursday. Russia maintained attacks near the eastern town of Bakhmut and in areas southwest of the city of Donetsk, the Washington-based think tank said. In the south, Ukrainian troops "continued targeting Russian military assets" near Kherson and in parts of the Zaporizhzhia region.

3. Global impact

The European Union's top diplomat said Russia did not appear ready to withdraw its troops from Ukraine, making it impossible to seek a peace deal. "It is Russia who has to make peace possible, the aggressor has to withdraw if he wants a sustainable peace," Josep Borrell said, according to Reuters.

A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian of murder in the downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight over eastern Ukraine in 2014, an attack that killed all 298 passengers and crew. The plane was flying over a region at the center of fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces — a forerunner to the current conflict. Moscow denies any involvement. After the verdict was announced, Zelensky said it will serve as a basis to "convict the culprits of a higher level."

4. From our correspondents

Russians fleeing Ukraine war seek success in Dubai: This cosmopolitan city-state in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates has long positioned itself as a nonaligned haven for global wealth and finance. Now, the UAE’s decision not to join Western sanctions against Moscow over its war in Ukraine has made Dubai a new hub for fortune-seeking Russians, who see much of the rest of the world closed off to them, writes Brian Rohan for The Washington Post.

“Putin’s a terrorist, and I don’t want to go to war for his ambitions,” said Sergei Tulinov, 35, a tattoo artist from Kaliningrad who sold his business and moved to Dubai shortly after Russia announced a partial military mobilization in late September. “I see no reason to defend my homeland when no one attacked it.”

