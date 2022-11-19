Ukraine live briefing: Icy winter begins with widespread power cuts in Ukraine; fierce fighting on eastern front

As winter sets in, Ukrainians are bracing for months of icy temperatures without enough heating or lighting. Much of the country continues to suffer power supply disruptions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, after a punishing barrage of Russian airstrikes this week targeted Ukraine’s already-battered energy infrastructure.

At least 17 regions, plus the capital, Kyiv, were grappling with emergency shutdowns or scheduled blackouts, Zelensky said in his nightly address. Kyiv said the Kremlin is targeting energy supplies to compensate for battlefield setbacks, including a humiliating recent retreat from the southern city of Kherson.