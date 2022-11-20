Chinese panda, gifted to Taiwan as a symbol of friendship, dies

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas gifted to the island by China in 2008 as a symbol of unity and friendship, died Saturday afternoon while in an induced coma, officials at the Taipei Zoo said. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The 18-year-old male panda had grown increasingly frail and suffered a series epileptic seizures last week, zoo officials said at a news conference, giving no immediate cause of death. “At 1:48 p.m., Tuan Tuan’s heart stopped beating and will no longer suffer,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je added in a social media post Saturday.

Tuan Tuan’s declining health had been a source of serious concern for the zoo’s veterinary team since August. The bear struggled to walk on its hind legs, officials observed, and consumed only half the amount of bamboo he had been eating in previous months.

Efforts to save the animal inspired a rare moment of cooperation between China and Taiwan this month, when Beijing sent a pair of panda experts to visit Tuan Tuan and assist the bear’s team of veterinarians and daily caretakers. In a statement at the time, the Taipei Zoo expressed its gratitude for the collaborative effort — detailing how Taiwanese officials had been communicating with experts from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, in Sichuan province, to seek advice on caring for the bear.

According to CNA, Taiwan’s official news agency, zoo officials ended Tuan Tuan’s life after he suffered more seizures this month — suspected to be related to a brain tumor. The average life span of a wild panda is 14 to 20 years, but they can live much longer in captivity, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Tributes paid to the giant panda by Taiwanese officials since its death acknowledged his symbolic role in promoting ties between Taiwan and China, particularly in the final weeks of his life.

“Tuantuan has been in the Taipei Zoo for more than 10 years, bringing joy and good memories to many Taiwanese friends,” Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement following its death. “More understanding will help cross-strait exchanges.”

For decades at least — some date it back to the Tang Dynasty in the 7th century — Beijing has practiced “panda diplomacy,” gifting the black and white bears to other nations, including the United States, Soviet Union, Hong Kong and North Korea. Initially, as a form of Taiwan turned down Beijing’s proposed pandas out of fear the animals would function as a propaganda tool for the mainland government. In 2008 however, after a change in government — the stance was reversed, and Taipei accepted Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan, who were born two days apart. The bears became instant celebrities, prompting news reports of “pandamania.”

Relations between China and the island, which has an independent, democratically elected government, have soured significantly in the 14 years since.

After pro-independence Tsai Ing-wen was elected as Taiwan’s president in 2016, China hardened its approach toward the island, cutting off official communication with the Taiwanese government and ending years of cross-strait collaboration that Beijing officials hoped would lead to unification and that Taipei officials thought would stave off conflict.

Tensions have escalated further in the past year. In August, Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visited the island and met with Tsai, becoming the first House speaker to travel to Taiwan since 1997. Chinese leaders called it a violation of territorial rights and a deliberate provocation. In response, Beijing launched military exercises around the island that Taiwanese officials said were tantamount to a “sea and air blockade.” Chinese military aircraft now ignore the median line of the strait, an unofficial border that both sides largely respected for decades. The escalation has prompted many Taiwanese to say they fear the Chinese military could launch a full-scale invasion of the island.

