who described their harrowing work rescuing survivors and fighting fires in the wake of Russian airstrikes. He also viewed Iranian drones captured by Ukraine’s military. “While Ukraine’s armed forces succeed in pushing back Russian forces on the ground, civilians are being brutally bombarded from the air,” Sunak said in a statement, in which he also announced that the United Kingdom would step up humanitarian aid for the harsh winter ahead.

Russia’s war on Ukraine is “a direct challenge to sovereignty everywhere,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a keynote address to the Halifax International Security Forum in Nova Scotia, Canada. “Make no mistake: We will not be dragged into Putin’s war of choice, but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights to defend itself,” he said. “We will defend every inch of NATO territory.” Austin was speaking ahead of a tour to Southeast Asia, with stops in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Siem Reap, Cambodia, where he will attend a meeting of regional defense ministers.