At least 46 killed in Indonesian quake in West Java

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MEDAN, Indonesia — At least 46 people have been killed following a 5.6 magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday at 1:21 p.m. local time, according to local officials. Herman Suherman, the head of Cianjur Regency near the epicenter of the quake, told local media that 46 people had died following the quake, which was felt as far away as Singapore. He added that the number was likely to rise and that 700 were reported injured.

“The majority who died were hit by buildings. Some were hit on the head,” he said. “All you can hear here is ambulance sirens everywhere.”

He added that the power had also gone out in Cianjur because of the force of the earthquake.

Local television footage showed scenes of chaos as crowds of injured people, some bandaged and bleeding, rushed to local hospitals and clinics for treatment.

Advertisement

Patients at Cianjur Hospital, some on stretchers, had to be evacuated outside for fear that the building could collapse.

Suharyanto, the head of the National Agency for Disaster Management said that the agency’s priority was rescuing the injured and taking them for medical treatment.

Access to the stricken region is likely to be an issue following the quake, which appears to have significantly damaged infrastructure in the area.

Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency, said during a news conference that the earthquake had caused a landslide on the outskirts of Cianjur which had cut off road access from the neighboring Puncak Pass, a mountain pass in West Java.

She added that there had been 25 aftershocks recorded in the hour following the earthquake, but there was no tsunami warning.

The quake was reportedly felt in the neighboring cities of Sukabumi and Bandung. Residents in Jakarta, about 100 kilometers (about 60 miles) northwest of Cianjur, also reportedly felt significant shaking in the capital when the quake struck.

GiftOutline Gift Article