Iran’s soccer team makes World Cup debut as uprising rages back home

DOHA, Qatar — As their country’s national anthem was played at the World Cup Monday, Iran’s players appeared silent and stone-faced, declining to sing in what was widely seen as an acknowledgment — or even, a show of solidarity — with a popular uprising unfolding at home. Want World Cup news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News. ArrowRight The appearance of Team Melli in Qatar, as the Iranian squad is known, is being closely watched — and not just for how it performs, including in its first match against England, which it lost Monday 6-2.

During widespread unrest in Iran that began in September with a death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody, Iranian sports figures — including revered current and former players for the national soccer team — have assumed a central role.

As anti-government protesters have looked to the soccer players to support the protest movement, which has faced a withering and deadly crackdown by the government, Iran’s leaders have tried to keep the team’s players from speaking out, hoping to use sports as a distraction from the uprising, rather than a rallying call, analysts say.

“I’m excited, but not completely, because of the process of revolution in Iran,” said one supporter of Team Melli who had traveled from the Iranian city of Shiraz as he strolled in a shopping mall before Monday’s match at the nearby Khalifa International Stadium.

“I’m full of energy for my team. But my people are being killed by the regime,” he said. The players were in a bind, having to think of family in Iran as they decided whether to be vocal, he said. But he added: “We want more sympathy from them.”

Among the spectators, there were clearly supporters of the protests, including people carrying signs with the slogan of the demonstrations “woman, life, freedom.” Some people in the stands could also be heard shouting at the team in Farsi “dishonorable,” which is what protesters have hurled at security forces.

Iran’s national broadcaster, meanwhile, only showed select spectators cheering for Iran and no political signs.

Even before the start of the tournament, some Iranians had called for FIFA to ban the team as a sign of support for anti-government protests. Others argued that Iran attending the World Cup is important for protesters back home, as the high-profile event offers many opportunities for players and spectators to voice dissent.

But members of the Iranian team, under enormous pressure from both the public and security services, have largely remained mute, said Omid Namazi, the former assistant coach.

The day before flying to Qatar, the members of Team Melli all met with President Ebrahim Raisi on Nov. 14. They posed for a photo op with Iran’s hard-line president overseeing the crackdown, angering many Iranians.

Team forward Sardar Azmoun has been the most vocal champion of the uprising, Namazi said.

On Sunday, Ehsan Hajsafi, the team’s 32-year-old captain, speaking to the news media ahead of the England match, said the team’s players “support” the protesters, according to Reuters. “They should know that we are with them,” he said. “We have to accept the conditions in our country are not right, our people are not happy.”

But for some of the supporters of the protests, the team hasn’t been sufficiently outspoken — and even their very public silence during the national anthem not enough.

“This is too late,” said Mahmoud Ebrahimzadeh, a former player for Iran’s national team living in exile in Maryland, referring to the team’s refusal to sing. “It’s not going to do any good anymore.”

“This silence is a show … If they wanted to be silent, they could stay in the country and not come to the World Cup.”

