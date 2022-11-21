Europe

What Russia has gained and lost so far in Ukraine, visualized

By
November 21, 2022 at 3:49 p.m. EST

For weeks, Russia has struggled to make any territorial advances in Ukraine. Russian troops have retreated from key areas in the east and the south, most recently from the city of Kherson.

The Kremlin’s early objective to quickly take control of all of Ukraine may have been too ambitious, according to Max Bergmann, director of the Europe program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Now what Russia is trying to do is not necessarily gain more territory. It’s just hold onto what they have,” Bergmann said.

U.S. government officials expected the war to be over in days. It has so far lasted nearly nine months. Russia did not expect the conflict to last this long either. That was the Kremlin’s “original sin,” according to Mason Clark, a senior analyst at the Institute for the Study of War.

“What has impeded Russian advances is that they did not prepare to have to fight for so long,” Clark said. A Washington Post analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War shows that, after aggressive advances in the first weeks of war, Russia hasn’t gained more than 1,000 square miles in a week since April.

Weekly changes in assessed territory control in Ukraine

Change in Russian-controlled territory during

three turning points in the war

Reclaimed by Ukraine

Held by Russia

Russian advances

Aggressive gains

Northern retreat

Losses in key areas

March 24 to April 28

From Feb. 24 to March 3

Sept. 1 to Nov. 10

Chernihiv

Kyiv

Kharkiv

UKRAINE

Mariupol

Kherson

Separatist

region

CRIMEA

BEFORE THE invasion

Territory held by Russia

before the war

Ukraine

233,000

square miles

7% of

Ukraine

Maryland

(for scale)

Before Feb. 24

17,000 square miles

after THE invasion

The most territory

controlled by Russia

The least

Current

Kentucky

(for scale)

22%

17.4%

16.6%

March 24

April 7

Nov. 17

week 4 of war

week 6

week 38

51,400 square miles

38,800

40,600

Calculations are based on weekly territory totals.

As of Nov. 17, Russia controlled some 40,000 square miles in Ukraine, mainly in the east and south. That’s about 17 percent of the country, the lowest percentage controlled by Moscow since April.

How large are Ukraine’s cities? Some U.S. comparisons.

What comes next

Analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy is aimed at exhausting and outlasting Ukrainian troops, with the aim of decreasing allies’ confidence in Ukraine’s capabilities, all the while strengthening and training new forces.

“The Russian forces might be able to take some territory around Donetsk, but I certainly don’t think they are going to achieve any decisive breakthroughs, which they haven’t for months and months in the war,” Clark said.

Despite Ukraine’s victory in Kherson, reclaiming the east will be a difficult and phased task. “It’s going to require several counteroffensives more to actually retake more Russian-occupied territory,” Clark said.

While momentum seems to be on Ukraine’s side, the shape the war will take in the coming months still hangs in the balance. To Bergmann, the main question is whether Ukraine will be able to keep advancing in the weeks before the winter, when the rain and mud usually make military movements more difficult.

“There’s a lot still to play for in this conflict and it’s very uncertain which direction it will go,” he said.

Data from the Institute for the Study of War, as of Nov. 17.

Editing by Emily Eng, Tim Meko, Kate Rabinowitz and Reem Akkad. Copy editing by Vanessa Larson.

