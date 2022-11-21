Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky cites 400 shelling incidents in the east as fighting wears on

Fierce battles continue in Ukraine’s east, with the Luhansk region recording about 400 incidents of shelling in the past day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday in his nightly address. The nearly nine-month-old conflict is showing no signs of abating as winter approaches and both sides gear up to continue the fight well into next year.
Muddy conditions have made warfare especially difficult, and Ukraine and Russia are struggling with stretched ammunition supplies and battle-weary troops. “Little by little we are moving forward with battles,” Zelensky said. “We are holding the line, consistently and very calculatedly destroying the potential of the occupiers.”
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
1. Key developments
- The situation has led to suggestions, including from the Pentagon, that it could be time for Ukraine to negotiate a political solution to the conflict with Russia — which almost certainly would require surrendering some territory. Zelensky, who is preparing for a number of international addresses this week, said: “We will do everything to make the world accept the Ukrainian peace formula.”
- Ukraine’s power utilities are working round-the-clock to restore transmission lines damaged in Russian bombardments. More than a dozen areas endured blackouts on Sunday, including the Vinnytsia, Sumy, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv regions, as well as the capital.
2. Battleground updates
- Angry families say Russian conscripts have been thrown to the front line unprepared. Recently mobilized soldiers have been deployed into battle with little training, poor equipment and often no clear orders, according to relatives who are risking the Kremlin’s wrath by posting videos online and talking to foreign media. Many are exhausted and confused, according to their families. Some wander lost in the woods for days. Others refuse to fight.
- Powerful explosions were reported around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine on Saturday and Sunday, ending a period of relative calm there and raising new concerns of possible accidents, the International Atomic Energy Agency said. Russian and Ukrainian energy officials traded blame for the shelling. The Washington Post could not independently verify these claims.
3. Global impact
- Zelensky on Sunday said he addressed participants at the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, a meeting of more than 50 countries with French-speaking populations. “Everywhere they hear Ukraine, everywhere they know our proposals on how to restore peace to Ukraine and how to restore stability to the world,” he said.
- New Zealand on Monday announced more sanctions on the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which followed a weekend visit to Kyiv by the country’s defense minister. Included in the sanctions are Putin’s daughters; the wife and children of Putin’s press secretary; the governor of the central bank, along with a number of entities of economic or strategic relevance to Russia in the oil and gas, steel and transport sectors. The sanctions “demonstrate our clear condemnation of the threats to the sovereignty of Ukraine, and the human toll of this illegal war,” Nanaia Mahuta, New Zealand’s foreign minister, said in a statement.
- IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said those responsible for the strikes in Zaporizhzhia are “playing with fire.” The nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, is operated by Ukrainian workers but is under the control of Russian forces. Experts with the U.N. nuclear watchdog are calling for urgent measures to help prevent a potentially catastrophic nuclear accident.
4. From our correspondents
Ukraine confronts tougher fight in push to extend battlefield wins. After reclaiming the northeastern Kharkiv region and forcing Russia’s embarrassing retreat from the city of Kherson, Ukrainian forces have hit a wall as they try to extend a counteroffensive that just two months ago was progressing at speed.
Russian positions on the redrawn front in many cases are more dug in, forcing the Ukrainians to try to penetrate multiple lines of defense. Muddy conditions make fighting particularly difficult until the ground freezes in midwinter. Neither side is close to what it envisions as victory, write Isabelle Khurshudyan, Paul Sonne, Liz Sly and Kamila Hrabchuk.