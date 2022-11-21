Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky cites 400 shelling incidents in the east as fighting wears on

Zelensky on Sunday said he addressed participants at the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, a meeting of more than 50 countries with French-speaking populations. “Everywhere they hear Ukraine, everywhere they know our proposals on how to restore peace to Ukraine and how to restore stability to the world,” he said.

New Zealand on Monday announced more sanctions on the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which followed a weekend visit to Kyiv by the country’s defense minister. Included in the sanctions are Putin’s daughters; the wife and children of Putin’s press secretary; the governor of the central bank, along with a number of entities of economic or strategic relevance to Russia in the oil and gas, steel and transport sectors. The sanctions “demonstrate our clear condemnation of the threats to the sovereignty of Ukraine, and the human toll of this illegal war,” Nanaia Mahuta, New Zealand’s foreign minister, said in a statement.