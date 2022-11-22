Indonesia counts fatalities, searches for missing after deadly quake

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MEDAN, Indonesia — Aid workers and officials are scrambling to respond to a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday. As rescuers combed through the rubble for survivors, confusion spread over the exact death toll, with several government sources releasing different numbers. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Representatives of the Cianjur branch of Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said late Monday night that the death toll had reached 162 — a number also shared by the region’s governor, Ridwan Kamil, with local reporters. But on Tuesday morning, staff at the agency told The Washington Post that they were still verifying the 162 figure.

Abdul Muhari, the agency’s national head, said in an interview Tuesday that the official death toll stood at 103. While others — including Kamil — have claimed that the majority of the casualties were children, it is still too early to tell, Muhari said. More than 30 people in Cianjur were still missing as of Tuesday and it will take days for officials to identify and verify who was lost in the quake, particularly in more rural segments of the affected area, he said.

“We are waiting for the hospitals in Cianjur to send us the data that they have about the sex and ages of the victims,” Muhari said.

Located about 60 miles away from the capital, Jakarta, the Cianjur area is home to about 2.2 million residents. Monday’s quake, which reduced rows of buildings into rubble and briefly cut off electricity to entire communities, could be the deadliest one in Indonesia since 2018, when twin disasters — a 7.5-magnitude earthquake followed by a tsunami — killed more than 2,000 on the central island of Sulawesi.

Most of those killed in Monday’s incident died after being hit by collapsing debris, officials said. At least 13 schools were affected and more than 7,000 people have been displaced from their homes, according to Muhari’s agency. Officials are now in need of emergency supply items like tarpaulins, tents, medicine and drinking water, he said.

