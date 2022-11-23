Twin blasts in Jerusalem kill one, injure 18 in morning bus station attack

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TEL AVIV — One Israeli was killed and at least 18 others injured after explosions went off at two bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of the morning rush hour, in what Israeli security forces are treating as a “combined terror attack.” Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The first explosion occurred at around 7:05 a.m. local time, near a bus station located at the exit from the city. Half an hour later, another blast went off at a bus station near the Ramot Junction just over two miles away.

Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency services, said that four of the injured were in serious condition.

Israeli police said that the bombs at both sites were activated remotely. More than 5,000 Israeli security officers were deployed throughout Jerusalem in the wake of the blasts.

The incident recalled the second intifada of the early 2000s, during which Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group orchestrated a wave of bombings across Israel.

In more recent years, Israel has grappled with lower tech, more lone wolf-style attacks. Since last spring, a string of Palestinian stabbings, shootings and car rammings have put Israel on high alert. In response, the Israeli military has conducted near nightly raids, especially around the West Bank city of Jenin, from where a number of assailants have originated.

Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu, who is in the midst of coalition negotiations to form the most right-wing government in Israel’s history tweeted on Wednesday morning that he was “praying for the peace of the injured in the combined terror attack in Jerusalem this morning and backing the security forces operating in the field.”

Itamar Ben Gvir, a far-right politician who is set to be appointed as Israel’s public security minister, tweeted that the bombing “takes us back to the difficult intifada period. It’s time to take a hard hand against terrorists, it’s time to make order.”

