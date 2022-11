Ukraine live briefing: Thousands of winter shelters planned as Russia strikes power infrastructure Two elderly Ukrainian women walk towards the Kherson-Kyiv train on Monday. Ukrainian authorities are evacuating civilians from recently liberated sections of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing that a lack of heat, power and water due to Russian shelling will make conditions too unlivable this winter. (Bernat Armangue/AP)

The Ukrainian government is setting up thousands of centers across the country to offer basic services — including electricity, internet, heat, water, and first aid — in anticipation of more Russian airstrikes on civilian infrastructure as winter sets in. “By helping each other, we will all be able to get through this winter together,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday, as officials raised the prospect of regular blackouts through March.

Kyiv also launched an investigation into videos circulating online that the Kremlin said show Ukrainian forces executing Russian prisoners of war. The United Nations also said it is looking into the allegations. Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, claimed that the Russian soldiers opened fire first during a staged surrender in the Luhansk region. “Returning fire is not a war crime,” he wrote on Telegram. The Washington Post has not been able to verify the footage.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

A newborn baby was killed in a Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia region, its governor, Oleksandr Starukh, said in a Telegram post early Wednesday. His claim couldn't be immediately independently verified by The Post. Russian missiles have hit medical facilities before: A number of people, including a child, were killed when a Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital in the southern port city of Mariupol in March.

Russian energy giant Gazprom said it will begin reduce natural gas supply to Europe through a pipeline that runs through Ukraine. Gazprom, without providing evidence, accused Kyiv of withholding gas meant for Moldova. "If the transit imbalance through Ukraine for Moldovan consumers persists, on Nov. 28, from 10:00, Gazprom will begin reducing gas supply to the Sudzha GIS for transit through Ukraine in the amount of the daily under delivery," the company said on Telegram.

"There may be no light for a very long time" during emergency stabilization outages, warned the head of a major power company supplying the capital, Kyiv. Sergey Kovalenko, the CEO of YASNO, made the comment a day after warning that Ukrainians will probably face blackouts until the end of March. Kovalenko encouraged residents to "stock up on warm clothes, blankets, think about options that will help you wait a long outage." Meanwhile, the head of transmission operator Ukrenergo on Tuesday described the damage from recent missile strikes as "colossal," Reuters reported.

2. Battleground updates

The Donetsk region is enduring fierce attacks and constant shelling, Zelensky said, while in Luhansk, "little by little we are strengthening our position and moving forward." Meanwhile, in the southern city of Kherson, residents liberated by the recent Russian retreat now face a new threat: shelling from Russian forces across the river. Zelensky said "we are doing everything" to reduce the ability of Russian troops "to carry out shelling of our cities."

Russian military movements suggest the Kremlin's forces are likely strengthening their positions in the east of Zaporizhzhia and west of Donetsk regions, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War think tank said. Images posted on social media showed Russian trucks and vehicles in Melitopol moving from the south to the north throughout November, they said, while geolocated images show Russian military vehicles moving through Donetsk "carrying a notable amount of military equipment."

3. Global impact

Poland's president spoke to a prank caller claiming to be French President Emmanuel Macron on the night a stray missile hit a Polish village, killing two people, his office said Tuesday. During the call, President Andrzej Duda realized from the unusual conduct of the caller that it might be a "fraud attempt" and ended the conversation, his office said. A recording of the call was posted on the internet by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus, Reuters reported, raising questions about the security of Duda's office.

Ukraine said it would summon Hungary's ambassador to Kyiv over a scarf worn to a soccer match by Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban that apparently depicted a map of Hungary which included part of present-day Ukraine. "The promotion of revisionist ideas in Hungary does not contribute to the development of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and does not correspond to the principles of European politics," a statement released by a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman said. Orban, who is widely viewed as Putin's closest ally in the European Union, said last week he would block a major E.U. aid package for Ukraine.

The World Bank announced an additional $4.5 billion in funding for Ukraine. The latest grant comes from the United States, World Bank Group President David Malpass said Tuesday, at a time when Ukraine "faces severe energy supply disruption and colder weather." The World Bank has marshalled some $17.8 billion in emergency financing for Ukraine since the conflict began.

4. From our correspondents

Russian bombs batter Kherson neighborhood in shadow of destroyed bridge: Less than two weeks after hundreds of Ukrainians waved flags in the streets of Kherson to celebrate the liberation of their city, residents living in the shadow of the destroyed Antonovsky Bridge have become the target of fresh Russian attacks from the other side of the river.

After what was initially a quiet retreat from Kherson, Russian troops appear to have regrouped on the east bank of the Dnieper in recent days, sending artillery, rockets and mortars roaring toward residential parts of Kherson, write Samantha Schmidt and Serhii Korolchuk.

