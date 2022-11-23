Kurds brace for renewed Turkish assault as commander calls for U.S. help

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BAGHDAD — A U.S.-supported Syrian enclave braced for attacks by Turkish forces as its leading commander called on Washington to do more to oppose the threatened ground invasion. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s forces launched air, drone and artillery strikes on northeast Syrian towns and cities for a fourth day Wednesday. Some 18 civilians have been killed in the attacks, according to the U.S.-backed force in the area, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The rising tide of violence has sent ripples of fear through a region that is no stranger to threats from its neighbor. The Turkish government has fought Kurdish militants at home for decades, and it views the largely Kurdish dominated SDF as a threat to its national security. Turkish forces last invaded the enclave in 2019, after what Erdogan’s administration appeared to view as a greenlight from then-President Donald Trump.

Erdogan is now threatening to repeat that effort with fresh ground forces, framing the strikes as retaliation for a suicide attack in central Istanbul which killed six people and wounded dozens more on a bustling thoroughfare last week. No group has claimed the attack.

Advertisement

“Those who condemn the attack in Istanbul with crocodile tears have revealed their real faces with their reactions to the operation that we began immediately after,” Erdogan said in a speech to members of his party gathered in Ankara. “We have the right to take care of ourselves.”

A U.S.-led military coalition joined the fight against Islamic State forces in 2014 after the militants seized a vast swath of land there. Three and a half years after the group’s official defeat, hundreds of American troops are still stationed in territory that lies outside Syrian government control.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Gen. Mazloum Kobane Abdi, the SDF’s top commander and Washington’s strongest ally in Syria, urged Western allies to stand against any further military action, arguing that international pressure could make the difference between a ground operation taking place.

Advertisement

“It’s not news to anyone that Erdogan has been threatening the ground operation for months, but he could launch this operation now,” said Mazloum, who goes by his nom de guerre. “This war, if it happens, won’t benefit anybody. It will affect many lives, there will be massive waves of displacement, and a humanitarian crisis.”

In the town of Kobane near the Turkish border, residents slept in corridors as bombing shook their window frames. Families stuffed their belongings into backpacks and dragged their mattresses to nearby orchards, hoping they might be safer in the open air.

“It’s been so cold,” said 32-year-old Nesrin Salim, as she hung her children’s clothes on a washing line. “My only concern is my kids. I can’t think of anything else, I don’t want them to hear those explosions.”

In a short statement, the Biden administration urged de-escalation, but did not condemn the violence. “The United States expresses its sincere condolences for the loss of civilian life in Syria and Turkey,” the State Department said.

Advertisement

As Turkish attacks continue, there have also been salvos fired from Syria into Turkey. A child and a teacher were killed and six people were hurt on Monday when mortars hit a border area in Turkey’s Gaziantep province.

Mazloum denied that the SDF were responsible for the attacks, saying that the force sought only to de-escalate the situation. But in other public media, the SDF has vowed revenge. “They have killed many of our people, and we will retaliate,” spokesman Farhad Shami tweeted Monday.

On Wednesday, Shami reposted a tweet from Biden in 2019, accusing Trump of abandoning the U.S.-backed force. “Today under your presidency, the same is happening,” Shami wrote. “Our people and our forces have the right to know your stance regarding the Turkish aggression against our people.”

Mustafa al-Ali in Kobane, Syria, contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article