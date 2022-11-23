U.K. Supreme Court rules that Scotland cannot hold independence referendum

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — The Scottish parliament does not have the power to stage a referendum on independence without consent from the British Parliament, dashing hopes for a second vote next year on whether Scots want to leave the United Kingdom. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The decision was handed down Wednesday by Britain’s Supreme Court, which ruled that the Scottish parliament cannot legislate on the matter.

The court sided with the British government, which argued that on “fundamental matters” — like the fate of the union — the power is held by the British Parliament sitting in the Palace of Westminster in London.

The British government — under prime minsters Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and now Rishi Sunak — has signaled that it opposes a second referendum.

The British government did allow a referendum in 2014, which saw a majority of Scots vote to remain in the United Kingdom, by a margin of 55 percent to 45 percent.

The independence question was complicated two years later in the June 2016 vote over Brexit — in which the Scots strongly backed remaining in the European Union, by 62 percent to 38 percent.

For his part, Johnson argued that the 2014 referendum was “a once in a generation” vote and that the issue was settled.

First minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has been pushing for a referendum in October 2023. Sturgeon leads the Scottish National Party, the nation’s largest vote-getter, which seeks independence, and she says there is an “undisputed mandate” to have another vote.

Her government has laid out in a series of reports all the reasons Scotland should now be — more than ever — separate from the United Kingdom. Among the reasons? So Scotland could rejoin the European Union.

After the ruling, Sturgeon issued a statement, saying she respected the Supreme Court, but added it “doesn’t make law, only interprets it.”

In a tweet, Sturgeon said, “a law that doesn’t allow Scotland to choose our own future without Westminster consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership & makes case for Indy,” the short hand for a second referendum.

“Scottish democracy will not be denied,” she said. “Today’s ruling blocks one route to Scotland’s voice being heard on independence - but in a democracy our voice cannot and will not be silenced.”

