Missiles strike Kyiv as E.U. brands Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia on Wednesday pounded Ukraine with another barrage of missiles, striking critical energy infrastructure and residential areas and setting off blackouts across the entire country, including in Kyiv, the capital, and Lviv in the west. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight At least four people were killed in Kyiv region, Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said, and at least 34 were injured, including five children.

As Moscow persisted in its relentless bid to leave millions of Ukrainians without electricity, heat and water during the cold winter months, the European Parliament in a symbolic vote on Wednesday designated Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism,” citing its “brutal and inhumane acts” against ordinary citizens.

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said in a statement that the new airstrikes left the “great majority of consumers without power” while the country’s main power grid operator, Ukrenergo, posted on its Telegram channel that in “all regions emergency blackouts were taking place.”

Russia’s strikes also knocked out power across most of neighboring Moldova, where the electric grid is connected to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, posting on Twitter, said that he had summoned the Russian ambassador for “explanations.”

The Energy Ministry said that strikes led to temporary shutdowns at all nuclear power plants under Kyiv’s control as well as at “the majority of thermal and hydroelectric plants.”

Advertisement

Ukraine’s Air Force said that it had shot down 51 out of 70 missiles launched on Wednesday, and had also destroyed five self-destructing drones. The Kyiv city military administration reported that of 31 missiles fired at the capital, 22 were intercepted by air defense systems.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also said that the city’s water supply would be cut off temporarily, and as night fell, large portions of the city were without electricity. The strikes also left all of Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine, without power, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on his Telegram channel.

“While someone is waiting for World Cup results and the number of goals scored, Ukrainians are waiting for another score — number of intercepted Russian missiles,” Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote on Twitter as the bombardment was underway.

International leaders have widely condemned Russia’s strikes on civilian infrastructure, which may constitute a war crime, though the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has insisted the bombing is serving military purposes and will continue until Moscow’s war aims have been achieved.

One early-morning missile strike crushed the maternity ward of a hospital in Vilnyansk, a town in Zaporizhzhia region, killing a 2-day-old baby boy.

Advertisement

The rocket, which Zelensky said was fired by Russia, struck the hospital at 2 a.m. as a mother was asleep next to her newborn’s crib, according to the hospital’s medical director, Valeria Kroshena.

The strike destroyed the second-floor maternity ward and the clinic beneath it, sending the building’s brick walls tumbling to the ground. The blast also injured a doctor who was on duty overnight and who is now recovering from serious burns, Kroshena said.

The gynecologist has asked the hospital staff to help search for his belongings in the rubble: his phone, his documents and the small Ukrainian flag he kept in his office.

A different doctor, who delivered the newborn baby, was off-duty and rushed to the hospital as soon as she heard the blast, according to Kroshena. The doctor knew the only patients in the hospital that night were the mother and her infant son, and she knew exactly where they were.

She helped rescue workers find the mother and son in the rubble. The mother, who is in her mid-30s, was not injured. The boy was her fourth baby, Kroshena said. “It’s unthinkable,” she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, rescue workers used excavators to dig through what was left of the maternity ward. Some rooms remained partially standing, with pieces of the ceiling collapsed onto hospital beds and a baby crib. Windows in the building next door were blown out and shattered from the blast.

Advertisement

The missile was a Russian-made S-300, local officials said.

The strike in Vilnyansk, about 20 miles northeast of Zaporizhzhia city, the regional capital, occurred less than a week after another missile hit a residential building in the same town, killing 11 people. Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed to be annexed by Russia — a violation of international law.

Despite Putin’s annexation claims, Russia has not occupied Zaporizhzhia city, and it has also retreated from Kherson city, the only regional capital it had seized since the start of the full-scale invasion in February.

Two of the dead in the earlier strike in Vilnyansk were also children, ages 10 and 15.

Natalia Musienko, the mayor of Vilnyansk, said she had noticed an increase in shelling on her city, which is located more than an hour from the current front line further south in Zaporizhzhia region. Before November, the town had experienced no strikes but this month was hit on three different days.

“This is not going to intimidate us,” Musienko said.

After the Russian retreat from Kherson city, attention has turned to Zaporizhzhia region as the most likely location for a new Ukrainian counteroffensive, potentially pushing south toward the occupied city of Melitopol and the critical Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and dam in Kherson region.

Wednesday’s vote by the European Parliament, the legislature of the 27-member European Union, reflected the continuing fury in Brussels and across Europe over Russia’s invasion and the outbreak of full-scale war on the European continent for the first time in the 21st century.

Advertisement

Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federation Council, the upper chamber of Russia’s parliament, said that Wednesday’s resolution by the European Parliament violated international law and that a state cannot be branded as terrorist.

“Russia has always strongly opposed the concept of ‘state terrorism,’ ” Kosachev wrote in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging platform. “The collective West is actively trying to introduce the principle of collective responsibility and punish all ‘objectionable’ countries and regimes simply because there is an alternative point of view and a different model of behavior,” Kosachev added.

He did not offer any explanation or apology for Russia’s different model of behavior, which includes a pattern of invading neighboring countries and trying to seize their sovereign territory.

As Russia has stepped up its bombing campaign, Western supporters of Kyiv have pledged to maintain assistance, though they concede there is a limited ability to quickly repair the country’s power system.

Advertisement

The Pentagon said Wednesday that it would expedite another $400 million in military assistance for Ukraine, including additional air defenses to counter Russia’s “unrelenting and brutal” missile and drone attacks on the country’s civilian infrastructure.

The package contains an unspecified number of munitions for the two NASAMS surface-to-air systems Washington has provided, plus 150 heavy machine guns equipped with thermal sights to help Ukrainian forces spot and gun down unmanned aircraft. More than 200 power generators will be sent from U.S. stockpiles as well.

The aid package also includes more small-arms ammunition, rounds and spare parts for the variety of artillery Ukraine’s military operates, and more than 200 vehicles, the Defense Department said.

Stern reported from Kyiv and Schmidt from Vilnyansk, Ukraine. Francesca Ebel in London contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article