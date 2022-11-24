Anwar named Malaysian leader, in comeback for anti-graft reformer after prison

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SINGAPORE — The wait is over. And it’s a comeback. Nearly a week after Malaysia’s general election resulted in a hung parliament, longstanding opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim appears to have garnered enough support among disparate parties to form a government, staving off the rise of more conservative political forces — at least for now.

The naming of Anwar as prime minister on Thursday has brought temporary end to a chaotic election season that has seen the fall of a political titan, surprising gains by a far-right Islamic party and endless infighting among supposed allies, caused in large part by the conviction of a disgraced former prime minister.

After taking into account the views of the state rulers, the king has approved the appointment of Anwar as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia, the Istana Negara, the seat of the Malaysian king, said in a statement. In Malaysia, a parliamentary democracy with a constitutional monarchy, the king formally names the head of government.

The announcement marks a dramatic comeback for Anwar, 75, who has strived for decades to reach the country’s top political post, along the way serving two stints in prison for sodomy and corruption — convictions that he says were politically motivated.

Anwar’s multiethnic reformist coalition Pakatan Harapan, or Alliance of Hope, earned 82 seats after last week’s election, several dozen seats shy of the 112 that they needed to form a simple majority. They’ve raced against Perikatan Nasional, a right-wing national coalition that got 73 seats, to garner allies and persuade voters — as well as monarch Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah — that they have a mandate to form the country’s next government.

