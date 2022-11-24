Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky urges U.N. to condemn ‘energy terror’ after Russia strikes Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects a “strong reaction” from the world after Russian missiles blasted energy and civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and other major cities. He also told world powers at the U.N. Security Council meeting late Wednesday that they should pass a resolution condemning “any forms of energy terror.” (Russia has a veto on the council.)
“Energy terror is an analogue of the use of weapons of mass destruction,” Zelensky said. “When the temperature is below zero outside, and tens of millions of people are left without electricity, heat and water as a result of Russian missiles hitting energy facilities, this is an obvious crime against humanity.”
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
A Russian-funded climate foundation is at the center of questions about how Moscow may be influencing German energy policies: After Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation for Climate and Environmental Protection has become an emblem of how Germany’s craving for natural gas led to a dependent and murky relationship with Moscow, write Loveday Morris, Kate Brady and Souad Mekhennet.
Just before the invasion, Germany was heavily dependent on the Kremlin for natural gas, coal and oil. A company with deep links to the Russian state owned Germany’s largest gas storage facility, which was drained by the beginning of the war. Russia also held a majority stake in the country’s most important national gas transporter and owned the refinery that fed crucial fuel supplies to Berlin.
