Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky urges U.N. to condemn ‘energy terror’ after Russia strikes Kyiv Ukrainian firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a town near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects a “strong reaction” from the world after Russian missiles blasted energy and civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and other major cities. He also told world powers at the U.N. Security Council meeting late Wednesday that they should pass a resolution condemning “any forms of energy terror.” (Russia has a veto on the council.)

“Energy terror is an analogue of the use of weapons of mass destruction,” Zelensky said. “When the temperature is below zero outside, and tens of millions of people are left without electricity, heat and water as a result of Russian missiles hitting energy facilities, this is an obvious crime against humanity.”

1. Key developments

Zelensky told the Security Council that Russia was “a state that does not offer anything to the world but terror, destabilization and disinformation.” He said the Kremlin had fired some 70 rockets at Ukraine on Wednesday.

Kyiv's regional governor urged residents to heed air raid sirens and stay in shelters as officials reported missile strikes on the capital. Three people were killed in a strike on a two-story building, according to the city's military administration. Among those killed was a 17-year-old girl, according to Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, and 11 people were injured. Wednesday's strikes hit 16 targets across Ukraine and caused power outages in the cities of Kharkiv and Lviv, and in several other regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is “weaponizing winter” as a strategy to harm Ukrainians, said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the U.N. meeting. “He has decided that if he cannot seize Ukraine by force, he will try to freeze the country into submission,” she said. The White House said the United States had provided more than $250 million for “winterization efforts” in Ukraine — funds intended for heating fuel, generators, warm blankets and shelter repairs.

Zelensky praised the European Parliament's symbolic vote Wednesday to label Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism." On Twitter, he said that "Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe." Here's what the designation means

Russia attacked Ukraine with another barrage of missiles on Nov. 23, causing a majority of the thermal and hydroelectric plants to temporarily shut down. (Video: Reuters)

2. Battleground updates

Millions of Ukrainians could face life-threatening conditions without power, heat or running water this winter, after attacks on energy infrastructure battered the country to the brink of a humanitarian disaster, The Washington Post reported. Sergey Kovalenko, the head of a power company supplying Kyiv, has warned that Ukrainians could face blackouts until the end of March. The head of power grid operator Ukrenergo on Tuesday described the damage as "colossal."

Ukraine's Air Force reported it shot down 51 of 70 cruise missiles that Russia had launched Wednesday from planes and ships in the Black Sea. Five Lancet-type attack unmanned aerial vehicles were also destroyed, the Air Force said in a Telegram post

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said he had asked Germany to send Ukraine the Patriot missile launchers that Berlin had previously offered to Warsaw. “This will protect Ukraine from further deaths and blackouts and will increase security at our eastern border,” he said on Twitter.

Pro-Russia hackers have claimed responsibility after the European Parliament's website was forced offline for several hours, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said. The apparent Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack came as the E.U. legislative body voted to designate Moscow a state sponsor of terrorism.

3. Global impact

Pope Francis compared the Russian invasion to a genocide carried out in Ukraine under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in the 1930s. “Let us pray for the victims of this genocide and let us pray for so many Ukrainians — children, women, elderly — who are today suffering the martyrdom of aggression,” the Pope said on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. President Biden also criticized Russian “tyranny” as he marked the anniversary of the Holodomor, the man-made famine that killed millions of people in Ukraine under Soviet policies.

The U.S. Defense Department announced a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday. It includes machine guns meant to target drones, more munitions for advanced surface-to-air missile systems and more than 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition.

European Union talks on a price cap on Russian oil stalled Wednesday, but will resume Thursday, Reuters reported.

4. From our correspondents

A Russian-funded climate foundation is at the center of questions about how Moscow may be influencing German energy policies: After Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation for Climate and Environmental Protection has become an emblem of how Germany’s craving for natural gas led to a dependent and murky relationship with Moscow, write Loveday Morris, Kate Brady and Souad Mekhennet.

Just before the invasion, Germany was heavily dependent on the Kremlin for natural gas, coal and oil. A company with deep links to the Russian state owned Germany’s largest gas storage facility, which was drained by the beginning of the war. Russia also held a majority stake in the country’s most important national gas transporter and owned the refinery that fed crucial fuel supplies to Berlin.

Ellen Francis, David L. Stern, Claire Parker and Sammy Westfall contributed to this report.

