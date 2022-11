Ukraine live briefing: Ukraine struggles to restore water and power; cost of reconstruction is spiking, Kyiv says People in line to collect water in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Fifteen regions in Ukraine are struggling with water supply problems after repeated Russian strikes against civilian and energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, with the situation in the capital, Kyiv, among the “most difficult.” Efforts continued to restore power, but Kyiv’s mayor said earlier in the day that 70 percent of the city was without electricity.

The attacks on infrastructure, which Zelensky has billed “energy terror,” is also raising Ukraine’s reconstruction bill. “Unfortunately this number grows every day and in the worst case scenario will increase significantly,” the country’s finance minister told Reuters. An assessment released in late summer, before the Kremlin intensified air attacks, pegged Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction costs at $349 billion.

1. Key developments

Outside the capital, Ukraine tried to pick itself up from the latest wave of strikes. In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, around half of residents remain without power, the head of the local military administration said early Thursday. Almost 3,000 miners had to be rescued after being trapped underground during the blackouts, he said.

For the first time, all four of Ukraine’s operational nuclear power plants relied on emergency diesel generators on Wednesday , said International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Mariano Grossi. Since war broke out, fighting has occurred near several of these facilities, forcing their disconnection from power lines. At least one of the plants, the facility in Zaporizhzhia, had been reconnected to off-site power as of Thursday.

Russia and Ukraine said they had exchanged 50 prisoners of war each. The Ukrainian side of the swap included troops captured in Mariupol, some at the Azovstal steel plant where fighters made a last stand, along with some taken prisoner at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and at Snake Island, where the defiance of defenders became a symbolic moment for Ukraine early in the war, Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office of Ukraine, said on Twitter.

2. Battleground updates

Kyiv said that some Iranians in the annexed Crimea region who had been assisting Russia with the Iranian-designed drones that are being used against Ukraine have been killed. "We didn't invite them here, and if they collaborate with terrorists and participate in the destruction of our nation we must kill them," a senior Ukrainian security official told the Guardian. The White House said last month that Tehran had deployed officials to Crimea to "provide technical assistance and training support."

Russia is likely to redeploy airborne forces from Kherson to the Donbas region, according to a British Defense Ministry assessment.

3. Global impact

The European Union is working at "full speed" to prepare a ninth round of sanctions against Moscow, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday, as the bloc's parliament approved $18.7 billion to help Ukraine "survive the war and start its reconstruction."

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Thursday that Patriot air defense units bound for Poland were for the defense of NATO and could not be sent on to Ukraine, which is not part of the alliance, Reuters reported. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter that he had asked Germany to send Ukraine the missile launchers.

E.U. member states have not agreed on a level to cap prices on Russia oil. A proposed limit of between $65 and $70 per barrel was seen as too high by some and as too low by others, Reuters reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iraq's prime minister that a cap would result in serious consequences for the global energy market, according to the Kremlin.

4. From our correspondents

Russian legislature advances bill criminalizing ‘promoting’ LGBTQ relationships: The Russian parliament’s lower house passed the final reading of a bill that seeks to ban attempts to promote homosexuality, including in movies, books or advertising, writes The Washington Post’s Francesca Ebel. The bill now goes to the upper chamber, which is expected to approve it, and then to Putin, who is expected to sign it.

Citizens who promote what the Duma dubs the “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations” could be fined up to $6,600; organizations could be fined up to $82,100. Foreign nationals could be sentenced to up to 15 days and deported. Sexual minorities in Russia already face significant oppression and the bill should be seen as an attempt to distract the public from Russia’s recent battlefield failures in Ukraine, a rights activist told The Post.

