Deadly Xinjiang fire stokes discontent at China’s harsh covid restrictions

The delayed emergency response to a deadly fire has sparked protests calling for an end to months of lockdowns in Xinjiang, the tightly controlled region of northwestern China, and fueled nationwide resentment at the excessive restrictions of the country’s “zero-covid” policy. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Flames engulfed the upper floors of a high-rise apartment block in downtown Urumqi, Xinjiang’s capital, on Thursday evening, killing ten, including three children, and leaving nine in hospital from inhaling smoke.

Videos from the scene shared on Chinese social media platforms showed firetrucks parked at a distance from the building and spraying water that fell short of the blaze, leading to questions about whether coronavirus-fighting restrictions on movement worsened the tragedy.

On Friday night, Urumqi residents carrying China’s national flag gathered outside a local government building chanting for lockdowns to be lifted, according to widely circulated videos on social media app WeChat. The Washington Post could not immediately verify the authenticity of the clips.

The city’s mayor apologized and promised an investigation into the causes of the fire at a news conference on Friday evening. Li Wensheng, head of the city’s fire rescue brigade, denied that coronavirus restrictions impeded the response, instead blaming a narrow lane filled with parked cars for obstructing access for the firetrucks.

The official response failed to dampen online anger, with many continuing to blame the government’s strict “zero-covid” policy. Critics took issue with the official assessment that some residents “lacked the ability to protect and save themselves,” saying it was inappropriate for authorities to shift blame to the victims, and argued that centralized quarantine policies had caused vehicles to be abandoned on the street.

Frustrations over mismanaged and arbitrary coronavirus restrictions have escalated into protests across China this week. Authorities earlier this month announced that testing and quarantine requirements would be relaxed. But a record number of cases soon afterward prompted many major cities to confine millions at home, crushing hopes of a gradual reopening. China reported 34,909 local coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Violent clashes between police and employees at the world’s largest iPhone factory broke out on Wednesday in the central city of Zhengzhou, in part because workers were dissatisfied with lockdown conditions and also due to an alleged failure by the manufacturer to meet contract terms.

Such demonstrations are rare in Xinjiang, where authorities in 2017 launched a security clampdown that forced more than a million of the region’s Uyghur, Kazakh and other mostly Muslim peoples into “reeducation” programs. Xinjiang has also suffered some of the country’s harshest and longest-lasting anti-coronavirus measures.

Over the pandemic, a number of facilities previously used for what the Chinese government called “vocational education and training” have been repurposed as quarantine centers. The United Nations concluded in August that human rights abuses in the region may constitute crimes against humanity.

Chinese officials have signaled they want to move on from the crackdown, replacing the regional party leader in December and encouraging tourism. But Xinjiang remains one of the most strictly policed places in the world and exiled Uyghur activists maintain that the campaign of forced assimilation is far from over.

National health authorities remain adamant that their strategy of cutting off transmission as soon as possible and quarantining all positive cases is the only way to prevent a surge in critical cases and deaths. They fear that a lack of natural immunity could hit the elderly and other vulnerable groups, overwhelming already strained hospitals.

Critics of the policy are more concerned about collateral damage from the government’s uphill battle against more transmissible variants: Medical care being denied or delayed because patients lacked a negative coronavirus test. Mental health trauma from too much time confined at home alone. An economic toll that is hitting poorer families the hardest.

The surge of online outrage over the Urumqi fire appeared to briefly overwhelm censors, as it did after the death of Li Wenliang, the Wuhan doctor who tried to raise alarm in late 2019 about the then-unknown coronavirus but was reprimanded by police.

Many mocked the Xinjiang government for being unable to get its story straight about the local coronavirus situation. On Saturday, Urumqi officials declared that coronavirus was no longer circulating in the general population, while also saying that there were 273 buildings in the city designated as being at high risk for virus transmission.

Beneath state media articles reporting that Urumqi had “basically achieved zero covid in society,” the most common comments were dumbfounded questions how it could possibly have happened so quickly. One user simply wrote six question marks.

Even Hu Xijin, former editor in chief of the state-run Global Times newspaper, said that official statements would not be enough to quell public anger and the local government should ease restrictions. Even if China’s covid policy was not at fault for the fire, the root cause of public dissatisfaction was that being under lockdown for several months “is really beyond what people are able to accept,” he wrote on WeChat.

One Urumqi resident in a low-risk area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said that people could move freely within their compound but could not go to work, drive on the streets or move between districts. “In some neighborhoods all you can do is go out for an hour,” the person said, using a Chinese term for when prisoners are allowed outside to exercise.

Lyric Li in Seoul and Vic Chiang and Pei-Lin Wu in Taipei contributed to this report.

