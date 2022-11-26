Ukraine live briefing: Russian strikes force Kherson hospitals to evacuate; more than 6M still without power

Zelensky urged European nations Friday to remain united over the issue of imposing a price cap on Russian oil. “It’s not helping Ukraine to stand against Russia; this is helping Europe to stand against Russian aggression,” he told a conference in Lithuania via a live video link, according to Reuters. E.U. member states have thus far failed to agree on a price cap level, with proposals in the range of $65 to $70 per barrel seen as too high by some and too low by others.