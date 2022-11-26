Ukraine live briefing: Russian strikes force Kherson hospitals to evacuate; more than 6M still without power

By
and 
 
November 26, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EST
A man walks past a damaged residential building after the recent Russian attack in Kherson, Ukraine, on Friday.
A man walks past a damaged residential building after the recent Russian attack in Kherson, Ukraine, on Friday. (Roman Pilipey/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Patients were evacuated from several hospitals in Kherson, after Russian strikes on the southern city recently liberated by Ukraine, authorities said. Across the city, at least 10 people were killed and dozens injured, the regional governor said on Telegram. Many Ukrainians continued to lack assured access to power and water, with 6 million customers suffering from blackouts, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as the country entered what NATO’s chief called an “already horrific” winter.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • Two-thirds of the capital, Kyiv, remained without heat and half of households still had no electricity as of Friday afternoon, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Later in the day, Zelensky criticized him for allegedly doing a poor job setting up winter emergency shelters. “Unfortunately, not in all cities the local government has done a good job. In particular, there are many complaints in Kyiv,” he said. “Please pay attention. Kyiv residents need more protection.”
  • Strong winds, rain and freezing temperatures are hampering repair work on infrastructure hit in the recent strikes, power grid operator Ukrenergo said Friday. But efforts to restore water and power supplies were boosted by news that Ukraine’s four working nuclear power plants have been reconnected to the national grid after losing off-site power earlier this week, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement Friday.
  • On the eve of Russia’s Mother’s Day, President Vladimir Putin met with mothers of Russian soldiers at his official residence outside Moscow, the first time he has publicly met relatives of servicemen fighting in Ukraine. Putin said he “personally” shared their suffering and that “nothing can replace the loss of a child, a son, especially for a mother.”
  • Zelensky urged European nations Friday to remain united over the issue of imposing a price cap on Russian oil. “It’s not helping Ukraine to stand against Russia; this is helping Europe to stand against Russian aggression,” he told a conference in Lithuania via a live video link, according to Reuters. E.U. member states have thus far failed to agree on a price cap level, with proposals in the range of $65 to $70 per barrel seen as too high by some and too low by others.

2. Battleground updates

  • NATO forces drilled in the Suwalki Gap, a tiny stretch of land along the Polish-Lithuanian border that is seen as a point of vulnerability for the alliance in event of a Russian attack. The troops are practicing crossing water and landing, according to Reuters. “We saw that the soldiers work well together. They are prepared to take responsibility for the security of our homeland and the entire eastern flank of NATO,” said Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.
  • Russia attacked the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia city, with rockets hitting a hospital and service station, Oleksandr Starukh, head of the regional military administration, said Friday on Telegram. No casualties were reported after Friday’s strikes.

3. Global impact

  • Pope Francis praised the “noble and martyred people” of Ukraine in a letter addressed to Ukrainians nine months after the start of the war. The pope condemned “the absurd madness of war” and compared Ukrainians’ suffering to that of Jesus on the cross. “The cross that tortured the Lord lives again in the tortures found on the bodies, in the mass graves uncovered in various cities, in those and so many other bloody images that have entered our souls, that make us cry out: why? How can men treat other men this way?” the pontiff wrote, according to Vatican News.
  • Former German chancellor Angela Merkel said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “didn’t come as a surprise” but that she had been powerless to prevent the conflict. Merkel, who led Germany for 16 years before stepping down last year, told Der Spiegel magazine in an interview published Friday that she had sought to establish talks with Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron in summer 2021. “But I no longer had the power to get my own way because everyone knew: She’ll be gone in autumn,” Merkel said.
  • Berlin is holding talks with NATO allies on whether it can send to Ukraine the Patriot air defense units that were intended for Poland, Reuters reported. Germany had previously said that the missile launchers were for the defense of the alliance and could not be sent on to Ukraine, which is not part of NATO.

4. From our correspondents

The short life of baby Serhii, killed in a Ukraine maternity ward: Maria Kamianetska had just finished nursing the child and laid him down to sleep in the crib beside her, when a rocket crashed into the hospital’s maternity ward. The hospital walls came crumbling down, trapping Kamianetska and her infant in the rubble.

One of the youngest casualties of the war, Kamianetska’s child, 2-day-old Serhii, was among the more than 440 Ukrainian children killed and hundreds more wounded so far as a result of Russia’s invasion, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office. The boy did not live long enough to be given a birth certificate, Samantha Schmidt and Serhii Korolchuk report for The Washington Post from Novosolone, Ukraine.

Loading...
Loading...